Cross Country Roundup: Broncos' Alex Arrambide triumphant, Danes win title; Raiders runner-up

East Forsyth's Alex Arrambide continued his flawless start to the year, while the Denmark boys captured the team title during the Warpath Invitational Saturday in Canton.

In the Boling Park event, Arrambide completed the race in 15 minutes, 19.41 seconds for his third win in as many tries.

Meanwhile, the Danes placed a pair of runners inside the top 10, as Ethan Bridge and Ben Sydell finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

Denmark, which beat out 27 other schools for the crown, saw Quincy Anderson place 25th. Meeth Naik wound up 29th, and Evan Ashley completed the scoring in 53rd position.

Vishnu Yella paced seventh-place Forsyth Central, finishing 23rd overall.

Weston Woolard came in 36th. Noah Anderson wasn't far behind in 41st place. Aidan O'Sullivan finished 62nd. Blake Pinchok placed 67th out of 191 runners.

William Knight joined East Forsyth teammate Arrambide near the top of the standings, as the junior wound up 18th.

The Broncos, who finished 12th, placed their other three scorers between the 106th and 114th positions.

In the girls race, Morgan Grace Sheffield produced the best finish among the locals, placing eighth. The Denmark junior helped the Danes edge the Bulldogs for 13th place.

Sarah-Corrine Collins' 15th-place finish led Forsyth Central, which finished just 11 points back of its local rival.

After Sheffield, Denmark's fastest runners were Olivia Edge (63rd) and Sumedha Uppalapati (81st). The Danes' next three individuals finished in the 90s.

For the Bulldogs, Cami Malone (62nd), Peyton Maddox (75th) and Brooke Sweet (80th) all finished within 36 seconds of each other.

Only four East Forsyth runners competed, leaving the Broncos without a team score. Rebecca Wade led the team with a 124th-place finish.

Raiders place 2nd in Cartersville

North Forsyth didn't see a single runner finish in the top 10 but remarkable balance vaulted the Raiders into second place in the Wire2Wire Invitational Saturday at Dellinger Park in Cartersville.

Evan Beasley edged Brock Casey by one second, as the duo placed 11th and 12th, respectively. Ian Vinson wasn't far behind, crossing the finish line less than 16 seconds later in 14th position.

Another 16 seconds back of Vinson, Daniel Murtagh earned a top-25 spot, placing 23rd overall out of 121 competitors.

Ben Blakslee rounded out the North Forsyth scorers. The senior's 28th-place finish saw him cross 47 seconds after Beasley.

In the varsity girls race, the Raiders wound up 13th out of 14 teams. Sophia Moerschel led North Forsyth with a 38th-place finish.

Wolverines compete in Alabama meet

West Forsyth crossed state lines and then crossed finish lines during the Southern Showcase over the weekend in Huntsville, Alabama.

Diego Fernandes led the Wolverines varsity boys team, finishing 35th in 15 minutes, 42.92 seconds.

Cole Schmoyer placed second among the West Forsyth contingent and 60th overall out of 300 runners.

Parker Chase landed a top-100 finish, earning 93rd position. Aidan Portelli finished in the top half of the loaded field, coming in 139th.

In the varsity girls race, four Wolverines placed between 132nd and 170th out of 264 competitors.

Tess Krogman paced the group. Lily Flood wound up 154th; Calli Crawford finished 167th; and Katherine Bottoms rounded out the quartet.