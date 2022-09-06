Cross Country Roundup: Lambert, North Forsyth boys claim team championships

The Lambert and North Forsyth boys cross country teams dominated their respective meets to earn holiday weekend wins.

Competing at the Berry Clara Bowl Invitational, the Longhorns dominated the field, capturing five of the top-10 finishes during the meet in Floyd County. Meanwhile, the Raiders placed four runners in the top five — including champion Brock Casey — at the Cherokee County Classic at Boling Park in Canton.

Both teams wound up with 27 points.

Kushan Patel paced Lambert, finishing runner-up with a time a fraction of a second under 16 minutes. Jackson Hogsed and Matthew Miller finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Reid Latimer and Hayden Nicholason crossed in close succession to claim the final two spots in the top 10.

Although their times didn't count towards the team score, Stone Watson (16th), Colin Nicholason (18th) and Connor Mumford (24th) all earned top-25 placement in the 219-person race.

Behind Casey and his winning time of 17 minutes, 7.9 seconds, juniors Ian Vinson, Evan Beasley and Daniel Murtagh swept the Nos. 3-5 positions.

Another trio of North Forsyth runners finished in quick succession, as Thomas Durand, Joabe Araujo and Ben Blakslee came in 17th, 18th and 19th, respectively. Durand and Araujo were credited with the same time, but the former officially finished ahead of the latter to round out the scoring.

While the Lambert girls finished runner-up in the event hosted by Berry College, Bella Cammarota earned the individual title with a time of 18:56.93.

Teammate Isabelle Gaharan took third, while Emily Autry secured a ninth-place showing. Kenley Adams wound up 15th overall for the Longhorns, who wound up 10 points behind Signal Mountain (Tennessee).

Amanda Feeney (42nd) and Beige Bae (45th) earned top-50 finishes in the 160-person event.

North Forsyth's girls placed last among the five schools with enough runners to produce a team score, but the Raiders encouragingly saw nine runners participate in the event.

Sophia Moerschel led the team, finishing just outside the top 10 in 11th place. Kamila Zurita crossed in 21st position.

Elsewhere, Forsyth Central's boys and girls teams both placed fifth in the Jekyll Island Invitational. Those top-five finishes came against 25 other boys teams and 17 other girls teams.

Sarah-Corrine Collins posted the best individual finish among the Bulldogs, placing sixth with a time of 20:48.

Cami Malone (25th) narrowly managed to get into the top-25, while Peyton Maddox came in a just few spots back in 29th. Lily DeLuca earned 47th overall. Brooke Sweet rounded out the scoring in 64th.

Vishnu Yella (17:36, 19th) led the Forsyth Central boys. Weston Woolard wound up 28th. Noah Anderson (37th) and Aidan O'Sullivan (42nd) finished only six seconds apart but saw four runners cross in between them.

Blake Pinchok closed the book on the Bulldogs with his 57th-place showing.