Denmark's Ethan Ashley, Pinecrest's Ivey Crain named top athletes

The Forsyth County News hosted its annual Athlete of the Year banquet on Thursday at Beaver Toyota in Cumming, honoring the top high school athletes in each sport while naming a boys and girls athlete of the year.

Denmark senior Ethan Ashley and Pinecrest Academy senior Ivey Crain earned top honors at the event.

Ashley was named Forsyth County News Boys Athlete of the Year after a decorated career with the Danes. Ashley, also chosen as the cross country runner of the year, went undefeated during his fall season, culminating with a first-place finish at the Class 7A state championships.

Following the season, Ashley qualified for the Eastbay Cross Country Championships, where he won the South regional and ultimately ran in the national finals in San Diego, Calif., where he finished 23rd in the nation.

The Gatorade Player of the Year in Georgia for cross country, Ashley tacked on two more state titles earlier this month when he finished first in the 1600m and 3200m at the Class 7A track and field state championships.

Ashley signed in December to continue running at the United States Air Force Academy.

Crain was named Forsyth County News Girls Athlete of the Year following a season that saw the Pinecrest forward notch 61 goals and lead the Paladins to a 1-0 win against Holy Innocents' in the Class 1A Private state championship, marking the school's first team GHSA title.

A two-time all-state selection, Crain amassed 155 career goals during her career at Pinecrest, including the game-winner against Holy Innocents'.

Crain led the Paladins to the Class 1A Private state title game three times, finishing as a runner-up in 2019 and 2021 [the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19].

Crain signed in November to play soccer at William & Mary.