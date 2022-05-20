By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Denmark's Ethan Ashley, Pinecrest's Ivey Crain named top athletes
AOTY_22
Denmark senior Ethan Ashley and Pinecrest Academy senior Ivey Crain earned top honors at the Forsyth County News Athlete of the Year banquet, hosted by Beaver Toyota in Cumming. - photo by Kelly Whitmire

Football (offense) – Oscar Delp, West Forsyth 

Football (defense) – Dee Crayton, Denmark 

Cross country (boys) – Ethan Ashley, Denmark 

Cross country (girls) – Carmel Yonas, South Forsyth 

Flag football – Ashley Chu, South Forsyth 

Volleyball – Emma Kiser, Forsyth Central 

Softball (pitcher) – Hannah Cole, Lambert 

Softball (player) – Jessie DeNardo, Denmark 

Basketball (boys) – Jake Mooney, West Forsyth 

Basketball (girls) – Cayla Cowart, West Forsyth 

Wrestling – Thomas Dossett, Lambert 

Swim & dive (boys) – Owen Holland, West Forsyth 

Swim & dive (girls) – Kara West, Lambert 

Golf (boys) – Jack Darke, Forsyth Central 

Golf (girls) – Averi Cline, Lambert 

Soccer (boys) – Connor Coniglio, Lambert 

Soccer (girls) – Ivey Crain, Pinecrest Academy 

Lacrosse (boys) – Danny Kesselring, Lambert 

Lacrosse (girls) – Emma Claire Seaney, North Forsyth 

Tennis (boys) – Aidan Atwood, Lambert 

Tennis (girls) – Lilly Lancaster, West Forsyth 

Track & field (boys) – Chris Nelson, South Forsyth 

Track & field (girls) – Riley Jones, South Forsyth 

Gymnastics – Katelynne Tatum, East Forsyth 

Baseball (pitcher) – Francesco Capocci, Denmark 

Baseball (player) – Justin Haskins, Lambert 

The Forsyth County News hosted its annual Athlete of the Year banquet on Thursday at Beaver Toyota in Cumming, honoring the top high school athletes in each sport while naming a boys and girls athlete of the year.

Denmark senior Ethan Ashley and Pinecrest Academy senior Ivey Crain earned top honors at the event.

Ashley was named Forsyth County News Boys Athlete of the Year after a decorated career with the Danes. Ashley, also chosen as the cross country runner of the year, went undefeated during his fall season, culminating with a first-place finish at the Class 7A state championships.

Following the season, Ashley qualified for the Eastbay Cross Country Championships, where he won the South regional and ultimately ran in the national finals in San Diego, Calif., where he finished 23rd in the nation.

The Gatorade Player of the Year in Georgia for cross country, Ashley tacked on two more state titles earlier this month when he finished first in the 1600m and 3200m at the Class 7A track and field state championships.

Ashley signed in December to continue running at the United States Air Force Academy.

Crain was named Forsyth County News Girls Athlete of the Year following a season that saw the Pinecrest forward notch 61 goals and lead the Paladins to a 1-0 win against Holy Innocents' in the Class 1A Private state championship, marking the school's first team GHSA title.

A two-time all-state selection, Crain amassed 155 career goals during her career at Pinecrest, including the game-winner against Holy Innocents'.

Crain led the Paladins to the Class 1A Private state title game three times, finishing as a runner-up in 2019 and 2021 [the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19].

Crain signed in November to play soccer at William & Mary.

IMG_7282.jpg
IMG_7289.jpg
IMG_7375.jpg
IMG_7392.jpg
Denmark senior Ethan Ashley and Pinecrest Academy senior Ivey Crain earned top honors at the Forsyth County News Athlete of the Year banquet, hosted by Beaver Toyota in Cumming. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
IMG_7367.jpg
IMG_7364.jpg
IMG_7360.jpg
IMG_7356.jpg
IMG_7353.jpg
IMG_7346.jpg
IMG_7351.jpg
IMG_7343.jpg
IMG_7336.jpg
IMG_7339.jpg
IMG_7332.jpg
IMG_7329.jpg
IMG_7326.jpg
IMG_7321.jpg
IMG_7316.jpg
IMG_7304.jpg
IMG_7318.jpg
IMG_7309.jpg
IMG_7313.jpg
IMG_7300.jpg
IMG_7296.jpg