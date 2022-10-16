End of 3rd Quarter: FCN public school football power rankings

Here's a look at where the seven Forsyth County public school football teams stand 75% of the way through the season.

Consider this more a pulse of how well the programs are performing as opposed to a projection of how they fill finish the season. It should also not be viewed as predictions that any one team would necessarily beat another on a neutral field.

These rankings are incredibly unscientific but do attempt to reward final results while taking strength of schedule into account. Also, more weight is placed on results from Weeks 7-9.

We'll come back in three weeks time — at the end of the regular season — to reassess all of the programs. Until then, feel free to let us know which teams are underrated, overrated or (if you're a fan of the top-ranked team) rated exactly right.

Note that all games involving Forsyth public school teams through the end of the regular season are region contests.

Here's where the teams stood at the end of the first quarter and at halftime.



FCN POWER RANKINGS

Rank, Team, Record

1. LAMBERT (7-0)

Third-quarter results



Week 7: OFF

Week 8: Lambert 40, Forsyth Central 14

Week 9: Lambert 20, West Forsyth 3

Fourth-quarter schedule



Week 10: vs. Denmark

Week 11: vs. South Forsyth

Week 12: vs. Milton

2. NORTH FORSYTH (5-2)

Third-quarter results



Week 7: OFF

Week 8: North Forsyth 21, Lanier 7

Week 9: OFF

Fourth-quarter schedule



Week 10: vs. Habersham Central

Week 11: at Gainesville

Week 12: at Apalachee

3. SOUTH FORSYTH (4-3)

Third-quarter results



Week 7: OFF

Week 8: Milton 35, South Forsyth 28

Week 9: South Forsyth 10, Denmark 3

Fourth-quarter schedule



Week 10: vs. Forsyth Central

Week 11: at Lambert

Week 12: vs. West Forsyth

4. DENMARK (5-2)

Third-quarter results



Week 7: OFF

Week 8: Denmark 21, West Forsyth 10

Week 9: South Forsyth 10, Denmark 3

Fourth-quarter schedule



Week 10: at Lambert

Week 11: vs. Milton

Week 12: at Forsyth Central

5. EAST FORSYTH (5-2)

Third-quarter results



Week 7: East Forsyth 45, East Hall 0

Week 8: East Forsyth 14, Cherokee Bluff 7

Week 9: North Oconee 48, East Forsyth 0

Fourth-quarter schedule

Week 10: vs. Madison County

Week 11: at Chestatee

Week 12: vs. North Hall

6. WEST FORSYTH (3-4)

Third-quarter results



Week 7: OFF

Week 8: Denmark 21, West Forsyth 10

Week 9: Lambert 20, West Forsyth 3

Fourth-quarter schedule



Week 10: at Milton

Week 11: vs. Forsyth Central

Week 12: at South Forsyth

7. FORSYTH CENTRAL (2-5)

Third-quarter results



Week 7: OFF

Week 8: Lambert 40, Forsyth Central 14

Week 9: Milton 38, Forsyth Central 0

Fourth-quarter schedule



Week 10: at South Forsyth

Week 11: at West Forsyth

Week 12: vs. Denmark