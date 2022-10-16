End of 3rd Quarter: FCN public school football power rankings

Here's a look at where the seven Forsyth County public school football teams stand 75% of the way through the season.
Consider this more a pulse of how well the programs are performing as opposed to a projection of how they fill finish the season. It should also not be viewed as predictions that any one team would necessarily beat another on a neutral field.
These rankings are incredibly unscientific but do attempt to reward final results while taking strength of schedule into account. Also, more weight is placed on results from Weeks 7-9.
We'll come back in three weeks time — at the end of the regular season — to reassess all of the programs. Until then, feel free to let us know which teams are underrated, overrated or (if you're a fan of the top-ranked team) rated exactly right.
Note that all games involving Forsyth public school teams through the end of the regular season are region contests.
Here's where the teams stood at the end of the first quarter and at halftime.
FCN POWER RANKINGS
Rank, Team, Record
1. LAMBERT (7-0)
Third-quarter results
Week 7: OFF
Week 8: Lambert 40, Forsyth Central 14
Week 9: Lambert 20, West Forsyth 3
Fourth-quarter schedule
Week 10: vs. Denmark
Week 11: vs. South Forsyth
Week 12: vs. Milton
2. NORTH FORSYTH (5-2)
Third-quarter results
Week 7: OFF
Week 8: North Forsyth 21, Lanier 7
Week 9: OFF
Fourth-quarter schedule
Week 10: vs. Habersham Central
Week 11: at Gainesville
Week 12: at Apalachee
3. SOUTH FORSYTH (4-3)
Third-quarter results
Week 7: OFF
Week 8: Milton 35, South Forsyth 28
Week 9: South Forsyth 10, Denmark 3
Fourth-quarter schedule
Week 10: vs. Forsyth Central
Week 11: at Lambert
Week 12: vs. West Forsyth
4. DENMARK (5-2)
Third-quarter results
Week 7: OFF
Week 8: Denmark 21, West Forsyth 10
Week 9: South Forsyth 10, Denmark 3
Fourth-quarter schedule
Week 10: at Lambert
Week 11: vs. Milton
Week 12: at Forsyth Central
5. EAST FORSYTH (5-2)
Third-quarter results
Week 7: East Forsyth 45, East Hall 0
Week 8: East Forsyth 14, Cherokee Bluff 7
Week 9: North Oconee 48, East Forsyth 0
Fourth-quarter schedule
Week 10: vs. Madison County
Week 11: at Chestatee
Week 12: vs. North Hall
6. WEST FORSYTH (3-4)
Third-quarter results
Week 7: OFF
Week 8: Denmark 21, West Forsyth 10
Week 9: Lambert 20, West Forsyth 3
Fourth-quarter schedule
Week 10: at Milton
Week 11: vs. Forsyth Central
Week 12: at South Forsyth
7. FORSYTH CENTRAL (2-5)
Third-quarter results
Week 7: OFF
Week 8: Lambert 40, Forsyth Central 14
Week 9: Milton 38, Forsyth Central 0
Fourth-quarter schedule
Week 10: at South Forsyth
Week 11: at West Forsyth
Week 12: vs. Denmark