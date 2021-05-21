Fairchild, Dornan named Forsyth County News Athletes of the Year

The top athletes in the county gathered at Beaver Toyota in Cumming on Thursday as the Forsyth County News hosted its 2021 Athlete of the Year banquet.

A pair of West Forsyth seniors swept the Athlete of the Year honors, as Dylan Fairchild was named Boys Athlete of the Year and Haylee Dornan earned Girls Athlete of the Year honors.

Fairchild was dominant on the football field and the wrestling mat this season. In the fall, he helped guide West's football team to a Region 6-7A championship and playoff wins over Meadowcreek and North Gwinnett to reach the Class 7A Elite Eight. In the winter, he capped an undefeated wrestling season with his second straight state championship at heavyweight, pinning each of his opponents along the way.