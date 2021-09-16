FALL SPORTS: Football, softball, volleyball rankings and standings

FOOTBALL
Region 6-7A
Denmark 1-0 [3-1 overall]
South Forsyth 1-0 [3-1 overall]
Gainesville 0-0 [2-1 overall]
West Forsyth 0-0 [2-1 overall]
Forsyth Central 0-0 [1-2 overall]
Lambert 0-1 [4-1 overall]
North Forsyth 0-1 [3-2 overall]
*East Forsyth is playing a non-region schedule in 2021
SOFTBALL
Region 6-7A
North Forsyth 11-0 [21-1 overall]
Lambert 7-2 [13-4 overall]
Denmark 6-4 [10-7 overall]
South Forsyth 4-5 [6-10 overall]
West Forsyth 4-7 [6-12 overall]
Forsyth Central 2-6 [7-12 overall]
Gainesville 0-10 [0-14 overall]
Region 7-3A
East Forsyth 13-0 [15-3 overall]
Cherokee Bluff 8-2 [12-4 overall]
White County 9-3 [14-3 overall]
North Hall 5-6 [7-9 overall]
Dawson County 5-6 [5-13 overall]
Lumpkin County 4-8 [5-11 overall]
Gilmer 2-9 [2-14 overall]
West Hall 0-12 [1-13 overall]
VOLLEYBALL
Region 6-7A
Lambert 3-0 [21-6 overall]
North Forsyth 2-1 [24-8 overall]
West Forsyth 2-0 [19-8 overall]
Denmark 1-1 [15-8 overall]
Gainesville 1-1 [15-11 overall]
Forsyth Central 0-3 [22-9 overall]
South Forsyth 0-3 [4-17 overall]
Region 7-3A
Lumpkin County 4-0 [13-15 overall]
Dawson County 3-1 [14-7 overall]
Cherokee Bluff 2-1 [14-12 overall]
North Hall 2-1 [13-6 overall]
West Hall 2-3 [8-16 overall]
White County 2-3 [8-16 overall]
East Forsyth 0-3 [1-24 overall]
Gilmer 0-3 [6-18 overall]
Latest football rankings:
CLASS 7A
1. Collins Hill
2. North Cobb
3. Mill Creek
4. Milton
5. Colquitt County
6. Roswell
7. Marietta
T8. Grayson
T8. West Forsyth
10. Walton
11. East Coweta
12. Lowndes
13. Brookwood
*Rankings courtesy Georgia High School Football Daily comprehensive poll
Latest softball rankings:
CLASS 7A
1. North Forsyth
2. East Coweta
3. North Gwinnett
4. Colquitt County
5. Hillgrove
6. Harrison
7. Camden County
8. Mill Creek
9. Grayson
10. Parkview
*Rankings courtesy SCORE Atlanta
Latest volleyball rankings:
CLASS 7A
1. Walton
2. Alpharetta
3. Lambert
4. North Forsyth
5. Cherokee
6. Etowah
7. Forsyth Central
8. West Forsyth
9. North Cobb
10. Harrison
*Rankings courtesy SCORE Atlanta