By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
FALL SPORTS: Football, softball, volleyball rankings and standings
Logan Currie

FOOTBALL

Region 6-7A

Denmark 1-0 [3-1 overall]

South Forsyth 1-0 [3-1 overall]

Gainesville 0-0 [2-1 overall]

West Forsyth 0-0 [2-1 overall]

Forsyth Central 0-0 [1-2 overall]

Lambert 0-1 [4-1 overall]

North Forsyth 0-1 [3-2 overall]

*East Forsyth is playing a non-region schedule in 2021

SOFTBALL

Region 6-7A

North Forsyth 11-0 [21-1 overall]

Lambert 7-2 [13-4 overall]

Denmark 6-4 [10-7 overall]

South Forsyth 4-5 [6-10 overall]

West Forsyth 4-7 [6-12 overall]

Forsyth Central 2-6 [7-12 overall]

Gainesville 0-10 [0-14 overall]

Region 7-3A

East Forsyth 13-0 [15-3 overall]

Cherokee Bluff 8-2 [12-4 overall]

White County 9-3 [14-3 overall]

North Hall 5-6 [7-9 overall]

Dawson County 5-6 [5-13 overall]

Lumpkin County 4-8 [5-11 overall] 

Gilmer 2-9 [2-14 overall]

West Hall 0-12 [1-13 overall]

VOLLEYBALL

Region 6-7A

Lambert 3-0 [21-6 overall]

North Forsyth 2-1 [24-8 overall]

West Forsyth 2-0 [19-8 overall] 

Denmark 1-1 [15-8 overall]

Gainesville 1-1 [15-11 overall]

Forsyth Central 0-3 [22-9 overall]

South Forsyth 0-3 [4-17 overall]

Region 7-3A

Lumpkin County 4-0 [13-15 overall]

Dawson County 3-1 [14-7 overall]

Cherokee Bluff 2-1 [14-12 overall]

North Hall 2-1 [13-6 overall]

West Hall 2-3 [8-16 overall]

White County 2-3 [8-16 overall]

East Forsyth 0-3 [1-24 overall]

Gilmer 0-3 [6-18 overall]

Latest football rankings: 

CLASS 7A

1. Collins Hill

2. North Cobb

3. Mill Creek

4. Milton

5. Colquitt County

6. Roswell

7. Marietta

T8. Grayson

T8. West Forsyth

10. Walton

11. East Coweta

12. Lowndes

13. Brookwood

*Rankings courtesy Georgia High School Football Daily comprehensive poll

Latest softball rankings:

CLASS 7A

1. North Forsyth

2. East Coweta

3. North Gwinnett

4. Colquitt County

5. Hillgrove

6. Harrison

7. Camden County

8. Mill Creek

9. Grayson

10. Parkview

*Rankings courtesy SCORE Atlanta

Latest volleyball rankings:

CLASS 7A

1. Walton

2. Alpharetta

3. Lambert

4. North Forsyth

5. Cherokee

6. Etowah

7. Forsyth Central

8. West Forsyth

9. North Cobb

10. Harrison

*Rankings courtesy SCORE Atlanta