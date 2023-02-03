FCN boys basketball power rankings for Jan. 30-Feb. 3

Here’s a look at the Forsyth County public school basketball ranking of the top five boys teams for the week beginning Jan. 30.

1. Denmark

The Danes (14-8) refuse to lose at home after dominating Forsyth Central for another Region 6-7A victory. Denmark is the best basketball team in the county and in the region. Their three-game win streak will be challenged against West Forsyth on Feb 3.

2. Lambert

The Longhorns (16-7) remain undefeated at home, as they rallied past the War Eagles. Despite their four-game winning streak, they sit with a .500 record when they travel. Their next game will be Feb. 3 against Forsyth Central, a team they beat with a season-high in points for (86) in the first matchup.

3. North Forsyth

Having amassed 1,429 points over the course of the season, the Raiders (13-10) are a high-scoring team. North Forsyth scored a season-high in points scored with 88 in the matchup with Gainesville. Feb. 3 is when the Raiders will resume action against Habersham Central.

4. East Forsyth

The Broncos (10-13) are ranked No. 4 in Forsyth County and in Region 8-4A. East Forsyth recorded a season record of points scored in a game with 82 against Johnson. Their next game will be at home in a region matchup against North Hall on Feb. 3.

5.West Forsyth

Despite their best efforts, the Wolverines (8-15) couldn't win against Milton. They’ve won four of their seven games at home, as they will host Denmark in a region matchup on Feb. 3.