FCN boys power rankings for week Jan. 23-27

Here’s a look at the Forsyth County public school basketball ranking of the top five boys teams for the week beginning Jan. 23.



1. Denmark

The Danes (12-8) survived a thriller against Milton to avoid back-to-back losses and a drop down the list. Denmark sits at No. 1 in the county and in Region 6-7A. South Forsyth will be the Danes' next opponent, and they will host the War Eagles on Jan. 27.



2. Lambert

The Longhorns (14-7) picked up back-to-back region wins last week, tying the season series against Denmark and defeating West Forsyth. When it comes to road games, the Longhorns struggle, as they have a 3-4 record. Their next game will be at Milton on Jan. 27.



3. North Forsyth

The Raiders' (11-9) three-game winning streak came to an end when they faced Lanier. The Raiders interior defense is their strong point of their game led by junior Cole Kirouac. They blew out Region 8-6A opponent Jackson County in their last meeting and look to do it again on Jan. 27.



4. East Forsyth

The Broncos (9-12) dropped below .500 at home and in Region 8-4A with a loss against Chestatee. The Broncos have a chance to collect their fifth win away when they face Walnut Grove on Jan. 27.



5. West Forsyth

The last couple of weeks for the Wolverines (7-14) have been stressful. With a loss against Lambert, they have now lost six games consecutively. It's the second time this season that West Forsyth has lost at least five in a row. Their next game will be against Forsyth Central on Jan. 27.