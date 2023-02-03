FCN girls basketball power rankings for Jan. 30-Feb. 3

Here’s a look at the Forsyth County public school basketball ranking of the top five girls teams for the week beginning Jan. 30.

1. South Forsyth

The War Eagles (20-3) are locked in as the best girls basketball team in Forsyth County and in Region 6-7A. South Forsyth has outscored its opponents by a big margin, 1379-936. Their next game will be against Milton on Feb. 3.

2. North Forsyth

After winning their sixth straight game, the Raiders (17-6) proved they are untouchable in Region 8-6A. With a 9-1 record, they lead the standings. The excellent play they are putting on display will be put to the test Feb. 3 against a team they lost to before — Habersham Central.

3. Lambert

The Longhorns (17-6) fell against No. 1 South Forsyth. They will regroup on Feb. 3 to host Forsyth Central, a team they’ve been before by 38 points. Furthermore, to add to its momentum, Lambert has a 7-2 record at home this season.

4. East Forsyth

East Forsyth (12-11) showed how good the Broncos can be when they’re clicking. In the first quarter, they dominated Johnson 33-0, securing their third consecutive win in Region 8-4A. Their next game should be a thriller against North Hall on Feb. 3 at home. A team they’ve beaten by one point.

5. West Forsyth

The Wolverines (12-11) are ranked No. 3 in Region 6-7A despite a close loss against Milton. West Forsyth is holding its weight with a .500 record at home and its next region matchup will be against Denmark on Feb. 3.