FCN girls power rankings for week Jan. 23-27

Here’s a look at the Forsyth County public school basketball ranking of the top five girls teams for the week beginning Jan. 23.

1. South Forsyth

What’s more to say about the War Eagles (18-3) besides 10 straight wins? Can this be the best South Forsyth girls' basketball team? They’re definitely showing it with another Region 6-7A win over Forsyth Central. The War Eagles haven’t lost since November. On Jan. 27, the War Eagles will face off against Denmark.



2. North Forsyth

The Raiders (14-5) completed the season sweep against Region 8-6A foe Lanier. They sit at the No. 1 spot in the region. Thanks to their win against Lambert early in the season, they moved up to the No. 2 spot in the county. The Raiders are eyeing to stay atop the region when they host Jackson County on Jan. 27.



3. Lambert

In the past few weeks, the Longhorns (16-5) have regained their winning ways. In their first meeting against West Forsyth, the Longhorns were superior. Lambert sits at the No. 2 ranking in Region 6-7A. Its next game will be against Milton on Jan. 27.



4. East Forsyth

The Broncos (10-11) are tied for third place right now in the Region 8-4A standings with a win over Chestatee. Their next region matchup will be at Walnut Grove on Jan. 27. The Broncos play their best basketball away with a 7-3 record.



5. West Forsyth

With the injury to Katherine Bottoms, the Wolverines (11-10) are showing signs of slowing down in the last few weeks. They failed to pick up a home win against No. 3 Lambert, extending their losing streak to three games now. Despite this, they’re ranked No. 3 in the Region 6-7A standings. They have a chance to redeem themselves at home again when they host Forsyth Central on Jan. 27.

