FCN public school girls basketball power rankings

Here’s a look at the Forsyth County public school basketball ranking of the top five girls teams after the holidays.

1. South Forsyth

There’s no doubt that the War Eagles are the best team in the county with a 12-3 record. They’ve blown out two Forsyth County teams already, North Forsyth and West Forsyth. They dominated Walton Tuesday, 71-36. They aim for their fifth straight win against Denmark (3-13) Jan. 6.

2. Lambert

The Longhorns showed how dominant they can be on the road, winning six of seven games away and spoiling their opponent's crowd. The Longhorns are led by their sophomore guard Annarose Tyre. The Longhorns have a 10-4 record and hope to capture their fourth straight victory and second Region 6-7A win against Milton (7-5) Jan. 6.

3. North Forsyth

The Raiders have had their ups and downs this year. They have accumulated an 8-5 record and allowed 46.6 points per game. Their excellent rebounding led them to their first Region 8-6A win Tuesday against Lanier. Their next game is on the road against Jackson County (5-8) Jan. 6.

4. West Forsyth

The Wolverines have a 6-6 record. They don’t play as well on the road, winning only one game of their four games away from home. They aim for their first away victory in a region game against Forsyth Central (3-10) Jan. 6.

5. East Forsyth

The Broncos broke a six-game losing streak against Johnson Tuesday, 72-14. A dominating win like that should give the Broncos a confidence boost going into their next Region 8-4A game against Cedar Shoals (1-6) Jan. 6.