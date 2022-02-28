Fishing: Cumming resident Jerry Brumfield Wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event

GAINESVILLE – Cumming resident Jerry Brumfield caught five bass Saturday weighing 20 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake Lanier. The tournament was the season-opener for the Bass Fishing League Bulldog Division. Brumfield earned $6,000 for his victory.
“The day started off a little sluggish,” Brumfield said. “After the first hour and a half I didn’t have anything, so I had to make a move.”
Brumfield said he practiced for three weeks before the tournament, and for the most part had success. But Brumfield said the week leading up to the event was a different story.
“They moved on me,” Brumfield said. “I had holes I had caught big fish on, so I moved to them. And then at 11 o’clock I had 18 pounds.”
Brumfield credits his win in large part to his Garmin Panoptix LiveScope he used to locate fish, and a Keitech Swim Jig to provoke strikes in 30 to 42 feet of water.
“At 2:30 I caught one that upgraded me 2 pounds,” Brumfield said. “I told my co-angler, ‘I just won this tournament.’”
The top 10 boaters finished the tournament in:
1st: Jerry Brumfield, Cumming, Ga., five bass, 20-2, $6,000
2nd: Will Harkins, Blairsville, Ga., five bass, 19-13, $3,000
3rd: Grant Kelly, Milledgeville, Ga., five bass, 19-5, $3,000
4th: Todd Anderson, Dawsonville, Ga., five bass, 18-15, $1,400
5th: Patrick Brown, Swainsboro, Ga., five bass, 18-5, $1,200
6th: Jeff Williams, Gainesville, Ga., five bass, 18-0, $1,100
7th: Alex Prince, Blue Ridge, Ga., five bass, 17-8, $1,500 (includes $500 Phoenix Bonus)
8th: Carl Smith, Lugoff, S.C., five bass, 17-7, $800
8th: Dalton Tankersley, Copperhill, Tenn., five bass, 17-7, $800
8th: Weston Parker, Mansfield, Ga., five bass, 17-7, $800