Flag Football: Bulldogs lead locals in South Forsyth Invitational

Four local flag football programs competed Saturday in the South Forsyth Invitational. With each team playing multiple times in the all-day event, Forsyth Central produced the best showing among the locals with a 2-1 finish.
The Bulldogs continued their strong start to the season with wins over Cambridge (19-6) and Grayson (24-0). However, Forsyth Central saw its unbeaten run end with a 12-2 defeat to Sequoyah, dropping the Bulldogs to 6-1 on the year.
Tournament host South Forsyth opened with a 25-6 victory against Roswell before falling to Sequoyah (6-0) and Mill Creek (19-6). The War Eagles are now 5-3 this season.
Denmark, which dropped a 6-0 decision to Decatur Oct. 13 in its season opener, split a pair of tournament games. The Danes bounced back from a 27-6 defeat to Chattahoochee with a 12-0 triumph over Johns Creek.
North Forsyth fell to 0-5, with shutout losses to Chattahoochee, Alpharetta and Johns Creek. The Raiders are still searching for their first points of the year.