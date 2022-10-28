Flag Football: Bulldogs, Longhorns, War Eagles victorious in area openers

A dominating performance on offense and defense by Forsyth Central's Katie Robbins led to a 39-0 shutout against North Forsyth on the opening night of Area 6-D3 play Thursday at South Forsyth.

"The best thing about tonight, we're able to work a lot of other players in and get other players ready. This gives us an opportunity to get everyone ready," Bulldogs head coach James Mills said on the win.

North Forsyth got what they wanted to start the game — a three-and-out. Although on the Raiders’ offense’s first play, Robbins ballhawked Trinity Bearden and flew pst the offensive players for a pick-6. Then Robbins threw to Emelie Burke on the one-point conversion.

The Raiders failed to get a first down, with Emma Bailey taking the direct snap for a few yards.

Central (8-1, 1-0) wasted no time getting to the end zone. The first play went to Marlee McAdam, who located the ball in the midst of getting double-teamed, to the 40-yard line. Then on third-and-3, Robbins escaped the pocket for a touchdown.

On the next North series, Bailey caught a pass to make third down more manageable, but Annalise Leitner got into the backfield to collect a sack and force a punt.

With 32.7 seconds left until halftime, Robbins avoided pressure and delivered a bullet to Mari Dennis for a first-and-goal opportunity. The Raiders didn’t help their chances with the defense drawing a penalty. Due to that, Leitner was able to catch the touchdown pass from Robbins with ease.

The Raiders showed signs of trying to get something on the scoreboard, but Avery Clemons produced an interception of her own to end the half.

"For years that's always been our forte is to start on defense every game when we can," Mills said. "It's always a goal to pin them deep and keep pounding. Our defense did the job like we expected from them, and that's been our expectation for years."

Coming out of the half, the Bulldogs scored on their first play, with Robbins launching a deep ball to Sydney Stephens in the middle of the field for a touchdown to grow the lead to 26-0.

"Katie is just fun to watch," Mills said on Robbins' performance. "At this point, so relaxed and so poised every possession."

The ongoing troubles continued for North Forsyth (0-8-1, 0-1) on fourth-and-6, as the pass got picked off by Central. That allowed Stephens to get her shot at playing quarterback, and she didn’t disappoint by delivering a beautiful ball for a touchdown.

With 2:28 left remaining, K.K. Greene collected another interception, taking it the distance for a touchdown.

In the next area matchups Tuesday at Denmark, Central will meet Milton, while North will face the host Danes.

Longhorns defense comes up strong against Milton

A 26-7 victory by the Lambert Longhorns flag football team over Milton was accomplished Thursday at War Eagle Stadium.

"I enjoyed seeing the effort from all the girls on the team," Lambert head coach Jacob Chesser said on the Area 6-D3 victory. "Effort on the field, effort in their preparation at practice, effort watching film, and just execution after that. They did everything I asked and some."

Lambert's C.C. Phillips carries the ball in the win against Milton. - photo by Derrick Richemond

After the Longhorns were forced to punt on their first offensive series, the defense came up with an interception by senior cornerback Caylen Tallis. There was nothing but turf in front of her, as she ran it for a touchdown.



On Milton's next series, the Eagles came with a pass complete for a first down at the 40-yard line. It looked like Milton was making progress downfield, but the Longhorns (5-2, 1-0) got their second interception of the game when Kim Peyton caught a dropped pass.



On second-and-12, the Longhorns lined up in spread formation and tried to do a trick play, with Evie Foster taking the jet sweep and throwing the football. However, it landed in the hands of Milton's Alana Calhoun for an interception.

"We had a bunch of adjustments we wanted to make from Roswell, and we executed exactly how we asked them to," Chesser said regarding the defense. "We were motivated to fix those problems. Their effort is unbelievable."

As a result of the turnover, Milton was able to capitalize on a 15-yard touchdown reception by Amelia Svezia to tie the game up.

The Longhorns forced Milton to punt on its next possession. On the punt return, Ava Falite handed the ball to C.C. Phillips, who took it to the house for a punt return touchdown to regain the lead.

Lambert's third touchdown of the game was scored by Phillips on a quarterback keeper that covered 70 yards for her second touchdown of the game.

Lambert got great field position when Milton went for it on fourth down, and Delaney Hill's great coverage allowed her to bat the ball down. On the following play, off a direct snap, Falite punched it in from 5 yards out for the final score.

South Forsyth slips past Denmark

South Forsyth flag football quarterback Cameron Brock and wide receiver Elianna Valliantos showcased how powerful their QB-WR combination was during a 13-0 victory over Denmark on Thursday at home.



South Forsyth's Elianna Vallianatos avoids a defender in the win against Denmark. - photo by Derrick Richemond

"Defensively we stayed strong," War Eagles head coach Kassie Smith said. "I have a lot of confidence to keep it in front of them, be aggressive, and rushers did a great job getting in the backfield."

During the game, both teams were engaged in a defensive battle. With 2:02 to spare before halftime, the War Eagles got the first touchdown with a TD reception by Valliantos for a 6-0 lead.

A noticeable performance was made by the Danes’ Eva Cardona by recording back-to-back sacks to make it fourth down.

The Danes were looking for a stop with 1:36 left, but Brock delivered a throw in traffic for wide receiver Zethan Ajayi. She caught the pass up the middle and sprinted past the defense to end the Danes’ chances of making a comeback.

South Forsyth (7-4, 1-0) will match up with West Forsyth during the next area playdate Tuesday at Denmark. The Danes (1-5-1, 0-1) will look to bounce back against North Forsyth.