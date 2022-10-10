Flag Football: Forsyth Central, South Forsyth open season with victories

On the opening night of flag football season in Georgia, a pair of Forsyth County teams got off to perfect starts to the year.
In games played Thursday at Chattahoochee, Forsyth Central and South Forsyth both knocked off Cherokee and the host Cougars.
The Bulldogs put together impressive defensive performances, earning two shutout wins. Forsyth Central opened with a 21-0 victory over Chattahoochee and followed it up with a nearly identical 19-0 triumph against Cherokee.
As for the War Eagles, they gutted out a pair of lower-scoring matchups. South Forsyth, which is coming off a 2021 region title, downed the Warriors, 14-7, and edged the Cougars, 14-13.
Both teams will be back in action Oct. 12 at Forsyth Central, as the Bulldogs and War Eagles will face Johns Creek and Blessed Trinity.