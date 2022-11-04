Flag Football: Lambert shuts out South; Central slips past West

The Forsyth Central Bulldogs defeated the West Forsyth Wolverines 7-0 on Thursday at Lambert.

“I enjoyed seeing them hang in there even though a few things didn't go our way [and] they didn’t let it get to them,” Bulldogs head coach James Mills said. "They did a great job staying in the game."

It was a defensive battle for both teams as they punted on their first series. On Central's second series, quarterback Katie Robbins attempted to throw the long ball but it didn’t fall in her favor as Sydney Neel caught the ball for an interception.

Central's defense, though, recorded two pulls in the backfield and that stalled the drive, resulting in another punt.

In the second half, Neel battled for the jump ball and got her second interception in the end zone.

However, Central's Sophia Engstrom got an interception of her own, taking it all the way for a touchdown, and Central's bench screamed with excitement.

With 52 seconds remaining, West knew it only had one chance to score. Quarterback Emma Anderson scanned the field and tried to hit her receiver, but Amelia Luke picked off the pass to seal the victory.

Raiders suffers loss to Milton

The North Forsyth Raiders failed to put points on the scoreboard against Milton on Thursday at Lambert, losing 45-0.

On Milton’s opening possession, quarterback Lindsey Gergans went 6-for-6, including a touchdown pass to Emerson Rico to strike first.

After forcing North to punt from a sack, Gergans took a shot downfield to Amelia Svezia, who split two North defenders for a 38-yard touchdown.

The Raiders offense still struggled to muster up a first down and the rough afternoon continued when North threw an interception and Milton returned it for a touchdown to grow the lead to 19-0.

The Raiders were blown out by Milton's defensive performance and offensive production, as the Eagles added 26 more points to the scoreboard.

Lambert shuts out South

The Lambert Longhorns delivered a shutout win against the South Forsyth War Eagles 26-0 on Thursday at home.

Lambert’s first offensive series wasn’t ideal, as C.C. Phillips threw an interception to Cameron Brock. Although, the Lambert defense stopped the War Eagles' offensive flow and forced a punt.

Lambert’s first touchdown of the game came off a punt return. Phillips hands the ball to Ava Falite, then she tossed it to Evie Foster, who accelerated down the sideline for a 6-0 lead.

The highlight of the game was when Foster threw a back-shoulder pass to Kennedy Dean down the sideline for a tip-toe reception. The War Eagles stopped the Longhorns' screen pass, and Phillips tried to sneak her way into the end zone to make it fourth down.

Lambert drew up a passing play that led to Delaney Hill catching the ball in stride to increase the score to 12-0.

Not only did Hill make a big play on offense but on defense, as well. Brock was trying to set up in the pocket to avoid getting her flag pulled and let a deep ball fly, but Hill made her pay with an interception.

Lambert's offense was clicking on all cylinders. The Longhorns drew up a trick play that left Dean wide open for the touchdown.

In the second half, Lambert's defense came through with another interception. On third down, Peyton Kim jumped the route and returned the interception for the final touchdown.

Next up in Area 6-D3

The next set of Area 6-D3 games will take place Nov. 8 at North Forsyth.

West Forsyth will face Denmark in the opening game at 5 p.m. Forsyth Central and South Forsyth will meet in the middle game of the evening. Lambert will match up against the host Raiders in the finale.