Flag Football Roundup: Defense reigns supreme, as locals pitch 4 shutouts

Lambert opened its 2022 flag football campaign with a pair of strong defensive performances, shutting out North Gwinnett (14-0) and Chattahoochee (13-0) in non-region play Wednesday at home.

In quad-matches, host Forsyth Central improved to 4-0 by blowing out Johns Creek, 25-0, and edging out Blessed Trinity by a 13-6 final score. The points scored by the Titans are the first allowed by Forsyth Central this season.

South Forsyth split its Wednesday games, while also competing against Johns Creek and Blessed Trinity at Forsyth Central. The War Eagles — now 3-1 on the year — topped the Gladiators, 6-0, but fell to the Titans by a 27-7 margin.