Flag Football Roundup: Forsyth Central routs Woodstock; Lambert splits

Forsyth Central has been incredibly stingy on defense in the early part of the 2022 season, limiting opponents to six or fewer points in all but one game.

That trend continued in the Bulldogs' 28-6 triumph over Woodstock Wednesday at home.

Now 7-1 on the year, Forsyth Central boasts a 151-30 scoring margin.

In a neutral-site matchup the same night, South Forsyth dropped a 6-0 decision to Woodstock at the C-House. The War Eagles, who will receive some reinforcements once the school's softball team completes its stellar season, fell to 5-4 with the result.

Longhorns move to 3-1

Following a pair of shutout wins on its opening night, Lambert put up another zero in a 6-0 victory over Alpharetta Wednesday at home.

However, the Longhorns couldn't continue the streak versus Brookwood, dropping a 13-6 decision to the Broncos.

Lambert (3-1) will face Roswell and Denmark Oct. 24 at West Forsyth ahead of its Area 6-D3 opener against Milton Oct. 27 at South Forsyth.