Flag football: South Forsyth falls in Sweet 16; Forsyth Central reaches Elite 8

Josie Crossman is one of the top softball pitchers in the county, but she seemed more like a centerfielder for much of South Forsyth's playoff appearance Tuesday evening.

Crossman played the role of ballhawking safety in the War Eagles' 18-0 first-round victory against Peachtree Ridge, accounting for two of South's four interceptions. Crossman added another in the following game, but the War Eagles fell to Blessed Trinity 19-6 to end their season in the Class 7A Sweet 16.

South, which clinched the region championship two weeks ago, hosted third-seeded Blessed Trinity after the Titans topped Pope in the first round.

Forsyth Central won both of its playoff games Tuesday, traveling to Creekview to beat Mountain View 24-6 in the first round, then the Grizzlies in the second round, 14-6.

Third-seeded West Forsyth fell 7-6 to North Gwinnett at Hillgrove and fourth-seeded Lambert lost 12-0 to Mill Creek.

West's score came on a 30-yard TD pass from Sara Lemley to Maren Parker. The Wolverines failed to convert the extra-point attempt.

South had plenty to cheer about against Peachtree Ridge.

Crossman's first interception set up a 21-yard TD run by Ashley Chu, then her second pick allowed Chu to find Cameron Brock in the end zone for a touchdown. Chu hit Brock earlier in the drive on a beautiful back-shoulder fade, and Brock's TD catch came on a 50-50 jump ball that South's freshman receiver caught off a deflection.