Football: Coaches release All-Region 6-7A football team
_F1G1856.jpg
Denmark junior Dee Crayton celebrates Friday after scoring one of his two touchdowns during the Danes' 21-7 win against West Forsyth. Photo by Jay Rooney Photography for the Forsyth County News

Region coaches released the All-Region 6-7A team Tuesday, highlighting the top players in the region. The All-Region 6-7A football team is decided by coaches at Forsyth Central, Denmark, Gainesville, Lambert, North Forsyth, South Forsyth and West Forsyth.

Region Player of the Year 

Oscar Delp (SR) West Forsyth 

Athlete of the Year 

Josh Nelson (JR) South Forsyth 

Offensive Player of the Year 

Ty Watkins (JR) South Forsyth 

Defensive Player of the Year 

Dee Crayton (JR) Denmark 

Coach of the Year 

Mike Palmieri, Denmark

First-team offense 

QB- Keegan Stover (JR) West Forsyth 

RB- Naim Cheeks (JR) Gainesville 

RB- Peyton Streko (JR) West Forsyth 

FB- Patrick Haertel (SR) Forsyth Central 

FB- Cooper Johnson (SR) West Forsyth 

TE- Luke Logan (JR) Lambert 

WR- Kojo Antwi (SR) Lambert 

WR- Chris Nelson (JR) South Forsyth 

WR- Lake Thoman (JR) Denmark 

WR- Logan Curry (JR) North Forsyth 

OL- Nathan Efobi (JR) South Forsyth 

OL- Shaurud Umarou (JR) Denmark 

OL- JT Francis (SR) North Forsyth 

OL- Eli Edwards (SR) North Forsyth 

OL- Luke Sacchetti (JR) Forsyth Central 

OL- Elijah Ruiz (SR) Gainesville 

OL- Grayson Mains (SR) Lambert 

OL- Max Freeman (SR) West Forsyth

First-team special teams 

K- Trey Glymph (SR) Denmark 

P- Ryan Degyanksky (JR) Lambert 

LS- Koby Balthazor (JR) Forsyth Central 

Ret- Marcus Brown (SR) Forsyth Central

First-team defense 

DL- Chris Herock (JR) North Forsyth 

DL- Khaliq Maddox (SR) Gainesville 

DL- William Hodges (JR) Denmark 

DL- Asher West (SR) Denmark 

DL- Charlie Croiner (JR) Denmark 

DL- Elijah Haughawout (SR) Lambert 

DL- Ian O’Dowd (SR) South Forsyth 

DL- Jay Helstone (SR) West Forsyth 

OLB- Jonathan Haas (SR) South Forsyth 

OLB- Dylan Lyerly (SR) North Forsyth 

OLB-Jake Johnson (SR) Lambert 

ILB- Collin Miller (JR) North Forsyth 

ILB- Patrick Corrigan (SR) North Forsyth 

ILB- Camden Leak (SR) Forsyth Central 

ILB-Raleigh Herbert (JR) West Forsyth 

S- Tresten Jordan (SR) Denmark 

S- Chamarion Bush (SR) Gainesville 

S- Austin Uidel (SR) South Forsyth 

S- Darren Guy (SR) Lambert 

C- Bryce Allen (SR) West Forsyth 

C- Dre Raven (JR) Gainesville 

C- Bradley Gabriel (JR) Lambert 

C- Kenon Dicks (SR) Denmark

First-team athlete 

Gavin Morris (SR) South Forsyth

Second-team offense 

QB- James Tyre (JR) Lambert 

RB- Amon Williams (JR) Denmark 

RB- Harrison Peyton (SR) Lambert 

FB- Cade Yeager (SR) South Forsyth 

FB- Brennan Schneider (SR) Lambert 

TE- Mason Capers (SR) South Forsyth 

WR- Jaycen Harris (SR) West Forsyth 

WR- JQ Drinkard (SR) Gainesville 

WR- Camden Yeager (JR) Forsyth Central 

WR- Aiden Ruckh (JR) North Forsyth 

OL- Elisha Samples (SR) North Forsyth 

OL- Kristian Dawson (JR) South Forsyth 

OL- Mason Cooper (SR) South Forsyth 

OL- Brennan Hudson (SR) South Forsyth 

OL- James Watson (SR) South Forsyth 

OL- John Leonard (SR) West Forsyth 

OL- Eli Tompkins (SR) North Forsyth 

OL- Chap Cunningham (SR) Lambert

Second-team special teams 

K- Will Peltz (SR) North Forsyth 

P- Trey Rickards (SR) Forsyth Central 

LS- Ben Blanton (Soph) South Forsyth 

Second-team defense 

DL- Billy McAllister (SR) West Forsyth 

DL- Aaron Redd (SR) North Forsyth 

DL- Ben Harvey (SR) South Forsyth 

DL- Elijah Mitchell (SR) Denmark 

DL- Hayden Songer (SR) Denmark 

DL-Toby Legarra (SR) Forsyth Central 

DL-Jack Racki (JR) Lambert 

DL- Finn Braeuer (Soph) Lambert 

OLB- Jalanie Miller (JR) Denmark 

OLB- Drew Clare (JR) Denmark 

OLB- Jayce Todaro (Soph) Forsyth Central 

OLB- Levi Watson (Soph) Lambert 

ILB- Dawson Miller (SR) Lambert 

ILB- Cal Jacchia (SR) South Forsyth 

ILB- Cole Williams (JR) South Forsyth 

ILB- Carson Leak (SR) Forsyth Central 

C- Chandler DeBlois (Soph) North Forsyth 

C- Zach Hobson (SR) South Forsyth 

C- David Adesina (SR) North Forsyth 

C- Davis Dobbs (SR) Lambert 

S- Grey Brockman (JR) West Forsyth 

S- Malachi Hutchinson (JR) Denmark 

S- Che Ojarikre (JR) Denmark 

S- Bentley Wheeler (SR) North Forsyth 

Second-team athlete 

Ryder Stewart (Soph) West Forsyth 

Honorable Mention: Denmark- QB (Soph) Jacob Nelson, OL (JR) Cody Dickey, OL (SR) Jake Suebert, WR (JR) Aiden Brozena, DL (JR) Evan Floyd-Marthol, OL (JR) Joe Hibbard Forsyth Central- RB (SR) Malachi McElroy, DL (JR) Andrew Carrizo, S (SR) Austin McNeil, OLB (JR) Kole McGlumphy Gainesville- QB (SO) Baxter Wright, WR (JR) Ja’Quez Sims, DL (SR) Jean Richemond, LB (JR) Stacy Hopkins Lambert- WR (JR) Brandon Jones, RB (Soph) Ethan Terry, ILB (JR) Drake Smith, ILB (JR) Joe Tripp, S (JR) Tommy Morris North Forsyth- WR (SR) Garrett Achilles, DB/WR (12) Nick Ware, TE (12) Riley Smith, DL (10) Braden O’Shields South Forsyth- RB/LB (Soph) Maverick Schippmann, ILB (JR) Conner Futch West ForsythRiley McKee (JR), Brady Gillis (JR), William Orris (JR), Ben Holman (JR), Ashton Van Horn (SR)