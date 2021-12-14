Football: Coaches release All-Region 6-7A football team

Region coaches released the All-Region 6-7A team Tuesday, highlighting the top players in the region. The All-Region 6-7A football team is decided by coaches at Forsyth Central, Denmark, Gainesville, Lambert, North Forsyth, South Forsyth and West Forsyth.
Region Player of the Year
Oscar Delp (SR) West Forsyth
Athlete of the Year
Josh Nelson (JR) South Forsyth
Offensive Player of the Year
Ty Watkins (JR) South Forsyth
Defensive Player of the Year
Dee Crayton (JR) Denmark
Coach of the Year
Mike Palmieri, Denmark
First-team offense
QB- Keegan Stover (JR) West Forsyth
RB- Naim Cheeks (JR) Gainesville
RB- Peyton Streko (JR) West Forsyth
FB- Patrick Haertel (SR) Forsyth Central
FB- Cooper Johnson (SR) West Forsyth
TE- Luke Logan (JR) Lambert
WR- Kojo Antwi (SR) Lambert
WR- Chris Nelson (JR) South Forsyth
WR- Lake Thoman (JR) Denmark
WR- Logan Curry (JR) North Forsyth
OL- Nathan Efobi (JR) South Forsyth
OL- Shaurud Umarou (JR) Denmark
OL- JT Francis (SR) North Forsyth
OL- Eli Edwards (SR) North Forsyth
OL- Luke Sacchetti (JR) Forsyth Central
OL- Elijah Ruiz (SR) Gainesville
OL- Grayson Mains (SR) Lambert
OL- Max Freeman (SR) West Forsyth
First-team special teams
K- Trey Glymph (SR) Denmark
P- Ryan Degyanksky (JR) Lambert
LS- Koby Balthazor (JR) Forsyth Central
Ret- Marcus Brown (SR) Forsyth Central
First-team defense
DL- Chris Herock (JR) North Forsyth
DL- Khaliq Maddox (SR) Gainesville
DL- William Hodges (JR) Denmark
DL- Asher West (SR) Denmark
DL- Charlie Croiner (JR) Denmark
DL- Elijah Haughawout (SR) Lambert
DL- Ian O’Dowd (SR) South Forsyth
DL- Jay Helstone (SR) West Forsyth
OLB- Jonathan Haas (SR) South Forsyth
OLB- Dylan Lyerly (SR) North Forsyth
OLB-Jake Johnson (SR) Lambert
ILB- Collin Miller (JR) North Forsyth
ILB- Patrick Corrigan (SR) North Forsyth
ILB- Camden Leak (SR) Forsyth Central
ILB-Raleigh Herbert (JR) West Forsyth
S- Tresten Jordan (SR) Denmark
S- Chamarion Bush (SR) Gainesville
S- Austin Uidel (SR) South Forsyth
S- Darren Guy (SR) Lambert
C- Bryce Allen (SR) West Forsyth
C- Dre Raven (JR) Gainesville
C- Bradley Gabriel (JR) Lambert
C- Kenon Dicks (SR) Denmark
First-team athlete
Gavin Morris (SR) South Forsyth
Second-team offense
QB- James Tyre (JR) Lambert
RB- Amon Williams (JR) Denmark
RB- Harrison Peyton (SR) Lambert
FB- Cade Yeager (SR) South Forsyth
FB- Brennan Schneider (SR) Lambert
TE- Mason Capers (SR) South Forsyth
WR- Jaycen Harris (SR) West Forsyth
WR- JQ Drinkard (SR) Gainesville
WR- Camden Yeager (JR) Forsyth Central
WR- Aiden Ruckh (JR) North Forsyth
OL- Elisha Samples (SR) North Forsyth
OL- Kristian Dawson (JR) South Forsyth
OL- Mason Cooper (SR) South Forsyth
OL- Brennan Hudson (SR) South Forsyth
OL- James Watson (SR) South Forsyth
OL- John Leonard (SR) West Forsyth
OL- Eli Tompkins (SR) North Forsyth
OL- Chap Cunningham (SR) Lambert
Second-team special teams
K- Will Peltz (SR) North Forsyth
P- Trey Rickards (SR) Forsyth Central
LS- Ben Blanton (Soph) South Forsyth
Second-team defense
DL- Billy McAllister (SR) West Forsyth
DL- Aaron Redd (SR) North Forsyth
DL- Ben Harvey (SR) South Forsyth
DL- Elijah Mitchell (SR) Denmark
DL- Hayden Songer (SR) Denmark
DL-Toby Legarra (SR) Forsyth Central
DL-Jack Racki (JR) Lambert
DL- Finn Braeuer (Soph) Lambert
OLB- Jalanie Miller (JR) Denmark
OLB- Drew Clare (JR) Denmark
OLB- Jayce Todaro (Soph) Forsyth Central
OLB- Levi Watson (Soph) Lambert
ILB- Dawson Miller (SR) Lambert
ILB- Cal Jacchia (SR) South Forsyth
ILB- Cole Williams (JR) South Forsyth
ILB- Carson Leak (SR) Forsyth Central
C- Chandler DeBlois (Soph) North Forsyth
C- Zach Hobson (SR) South Forsyth
C- David Adesina (SR) North Forsyth
C- Davis Dobbs (SR) Lambert
S- Grey Brockman (JR) West Forsyth
S- Malachi Hutchinson (JR) Denmark
S- Che Ojarikre (JR) Denmark
S- Bentley Wheeler (SR) North Forsyth
Second-team athlete
Ryder Stewart (Soph) West Forsyth
Honorable Mention: Denmark- QB (Soph) Jacob Nelson, OL (JR) Cody Dickey, OL (SR) Jake Suebert, WR (JR) Aiden Brozena, DL (JR) Evan Floyd-Marthol, OL (JR) Joe Hibbard Forsyth Central- RB (SR) Malachi McElroy, DL (JR) Andrew Carrizo, S (SR) Austin McNeil, OLB (JR) Kole McGlumphy Gainesville- QB (SO) Baxter Wright, WR (JR) Ja’Quez Sims, DL (SR) Jean Richemond, LB (JR) Stacy Hopkins Lambert- WR (JR) Brandon Jones, RB (Soph) Ethan Terry, ILB (JR) Drake Smith, ILB (JR) Joe Tripp, S (JR) Tommy Morris North Forsyth- WR (SR) Garrett Achilles, DB/WR (12) Nick Ware, TE (12) Riley Smith, DL (10) Braden O’Shields South Forsyth- RB/LB (Soph) Maverick Schippmann, ILB (JR) Conner Futch West ForsythRiley McKee (JR), Brady Gillis (JR), William Orris (JR), Ben Holman (JR), Ashton Van Horn (SR)