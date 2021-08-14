Football: East Forsyth falls 34-6 in scrimmage to White County

By Noah Rubin

For the Forsyth County News

New school. New team. New season.

While it wasn’t the ideal start, the most important thing for East Forsyth is that they were finally able to get their feet in the door.

The Broncos, who lost to the White County Warriors 34-6 in their scrimmage game on Friday night, struggled to perform on both sides of the field. Aside from the opening drive of the third quarter, they couldn’t find success on the ground or in the air. They allowed 34 points in the first half and couldn’t find an answer for the Warriors’ run game.