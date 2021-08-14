Football: East Forsyth falls 34-6 in scrimmage to White County

By Noah Rubin
For the Forsyth County News
New school. New team. New season.
While it wasn’t the ideal start, the most important thing for East Forsyth is that they were finally able to get their feet in the door.
The Broncos, who lost to the White County Warriors 34-6 in their scrimmage game on Friday night, struggled to perform on both sides of the field. Aside from the opening drive of the third quarter, they couldn’t find success on the ground or in the air. They allowed 34 points in the first half and couldn’t find an answer for the Warriors’ run game.
Head coach Brian Allison didn’t feel great about the way his team performed, but he’s ready to get back to work and correct the errors.
“We made some mistakes,” Allison said. “We did some good things at times. We got them in some third-and-long situations, but we didn’t stop them. In those situations, we’ve got to be better there, and we’ve got to be better at tackling.”
It wasn’t all bad for the Broncos.
Gage Gilley and Sebastian Amerson each intercepted a pass. Jack Brumbelow and Dominick Davis each sacked the White County quarterback. Quarterback Will Moffit had 15 of his 57 rushing yards on a touchdown run that capped off a long drive to open the third quarter. That 11-play drive that took four minutes is something the Broncos will look to build from.
The most important thing for the team is that the inaugural East Forsyth football season is officially underway.
“It’s cool to be back,” Allison said. “It’s cool to get this thing started, and our guys are excited, our families are excited, the community is excited. It’s just really cool to be able to play right now. It wasn’t what we wanted exactly, but we got our feet wet, and we’ll learn from the mistakes and move on.”
A lot of those mistakes come from the team’s lack of experience. The Broncos don’t have a single senior on their roster, and most of the guys hadn’t played in a varsity game before. According to Allison, games like this will provide invaluable experience for his team. The hope is that as the experience comes, so will the wins for East Forsyth.
The team’s first chance to get an official victory will be next week at 7:30 p.m. Friday as they host the Ridgeland Panthers in their first regular-season game.