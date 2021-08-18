Football: East Forsyth hopes to make a splash, establish culture in inaugural season

2021 Football Schedule
Aug. 20 – Ridgeland at East Forsyth
Aug. 27 – Rabun Gap at East Forsyth
Sept. 3 – East Forsyth at Cherokee Bluff
Sept. 10 – Whitefield Academy at East Forsyth
Sept. 17 – East Forsyth at Riverside Academy
Sept. 23 – BYE
Oct. 1 – Mt. Pisgah at East Forsyth
Oct. 8 – Druid Hills at East Forsyth
Oct. 15 – Chamblee at East Forsyth
Oct. 22 – BYE
Oct. 29 – East Forsyth at Southeast Whitfield
Nov. 4 – King’s Ridge at East Forsyth
Led by head coach Brian Allison, East Forsyth will play under Friday night lights for the first time ever Aug. 20, as the Broncos will host Ridgeland in their first regular-season game.
Allison said the team has faced many challenges since he was named head coach in March. Other than the regular challenges a high school football team faces, the setbacks of being a brand-new school piled up.
The team didn’t even own footballs to practice with until late April, so after an impressive showing in a scrimmage against St. Francis in May, the Broncos carried plenty of confidence into the offseason.
“Every time you think that you’re organized and think you have everything squared away, something pops up,” Allison said. “It’s a continuous, fluid situation and sometimes it doesn’t go as smoothly as you would like it to, but it is what it is, and we accept that fact. These guys are coming to work with a great mindset every day, so it’s exciting. The East [Forsyth] area, the people, and the community is excited to have us … that community has embraced our school, and we want to do the same with them.”
One of the highlights of the scrimmage was a long touchdown caught by junior Brandon Peoples on a throw from sophomore Will Moffit. The connection is one that, according to Peoples, was built by a lot of time on the field.
“Over the summer, we spent a lot of time going to the field and throwing after practice,” Peoples said. “It was before we had a football, but some kids would bring a football, and we’d just throw for a few minutes after, and it helped build chemistry with everybody there.”
Quarterback Will Moffit knows that, despite the early success, the team still has plenty of work to do.
“Every day you’ve just got to work on getting better,” Moffit said. “I think every day we’ve gotten better; we’ve learned our playbook. We’re starting to run through it more seamlessly every week, every day, and every practice.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Allison is excited about the progress his team has shown.
However, the team as a whole lacks one key trait: experience. According to Allison, nobody on the team has started a varsity game. They don’t even have any seniors on their roster, which adds to the list of challenges.
One thing that will remain consistent for Allison is his offense, which will be mostly the same as when he was at Union County.
“It’ll be similar to what we did at the previous school, when I was at Union,” Allison said. “We had really good success there. We’ve had some coaches come in that have a little different philosophy on some of the ideas. Obviously not in a negative way. We’re going to be a little more tight-end oriented, which I’ve never done before. We’re going to run some option, we’re going to run some pre-snap, post-snap RPOs, so it’ll be similar.”
Other than the four players Allison brought with him to the Forsyth County News Media Day – Moffit, Peoples, and juniors Garrett Wiggins and Kevin Parsons – there are a number of players he is excited about.
“I think a guy that will be a factor for us is David Navarrete,” Allison said. “He’ll be a factor for us at receiver. Tripp Morris will be a factor for us at running back as well. Alex Day is an offensive guard that came from [Forsyth] Central. They talked about all being from North [Forsyth], but it never crossed my mind that they were all from North because we’ve put that behind us. We’re one team now.”