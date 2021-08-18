Football: East Forsyth hopes to make a splash, establish culture in inaugural season

Led by head coach Brian Allison, East Forsyth will play under Friday night lights for the first time ever Aug. 20, as the Broncos will host Ridgeland in their first regular-season game.

Allison said the team has faced many challenges since he was named head coach in March. Other than the regular challenges a high school football team faces, the setbacks of being a brand-new school piled up.

The team didn’t even own footballs to practice with until late April, so after an impressive showing in a scrimmage against St. Francis in May, the Broncos carried plenty of confidence into the offseason.

“Every time you think that you’re organized and think you have everything squared away, something pops up,” Allison said. “It’s a continuous, fluid situation and sometimes it doesn’t go as smoothly as you would like it to, but it is what it is, and we accept that fact. These guys are coming to work with a great mindset every day, so it’s exciting. The East [Forsyth] area, the people, and the community is excited to have us … that community has embraced our school, and we want to do the same with them.”