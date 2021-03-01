Football: East Forsyth releases inaugural football schedule

2021 East Forsyth football schedule
Aug. 13 vs. White County (Scrimmage) 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 20 vs. Ridgeland 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs. Rabun Gap 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Cherokee Bluff 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Whitefield Academy 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Riverside Military Academy
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 vs. Mt. Pisgah Christian School 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Druid Hills 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Chamblee 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 BYE
Oct. 29 at Southeast Whitfield 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5 at King's Ridge 7:30 p.m.
East Forsyth’s inaugural football season is a bit more tangible following the release of the Broncos' 2021 football schedule.
After a scrimmage against Class 3A White County, the East will play a 10-game non-region schedule.
Broncos head coach Brian Allison said he is itching to get the ball rolling and will start hosting workouts at Little Mill Park starting Monday, March 1.
“Biggest thing is just getting to that scrimmage,” Allison said. “So much work to be done now until then. I’ve always been the kind of guy where the next game is the most important one, especially this year when I don’t have any rivalry or anything like that.”
On paper, East's toughest matchups appear to be Cherokee Bluff and Chamblee.
Cherokee Bluff was the Region 7-3A champion this past season, going 11-2 before losing in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Broncos' battle against Cherokee Bluff will be their first away game on Sept. 3.
Chamblee did not play a region schedule last year but finished 6-1. Chamblee should be eager to prove themselves after not getting to compete for a state title in 2020. The matchup is the last home game of the season for the Broncos.
Rabun Gap, Whitefield Academy and Mount Pisgah all made the state playoffs in their respective classifications in 2020. All three of those games will be at East.
“I think it’s a completely different task we have to accomplish compared to the other schools in the county,” Allison said. “Our problems are not what the schools at Central are gonna have. We have to order shoulder pads and meet each other for the first time.”
Along with their varsity schedule, Allison said that East is currently scheduled to play five ninth-grade games and hope to get more scheduled before the start of the season.
No coaching hires have been made, but Allison added that he feels confident in five of the potential candidates. He hopes to have coaching hires squared away by the end of March to join his roster of 70 athletes.
East’s first day of spring practice is tentatively scheduled for May 10.