Football: East Forsyth releases inaugural football schedule

East Forsyth’s inaugural football season is a bit more tangible following the release of the Broncos' 2021 football schedule.

After a scrimmage against Class 3A White County, the East will play a 10-game non-region schedule.

Broncos head coach Brian Allison said he is itching to get the ball rolling and will start hosting workouts at Little Mill Park starting Monday, March 1.

“Biggest thing is just getting to that scrimmage,” Allison said. “So much work to be done now until then. I’ve always been the kind of guy where the next game is the most important one, especially this year when I don’t have any rivalry or anything like that.”



On paper, East's toughest matchups appear to be Cherokee Bluff and Chamblee.

Cherokee Bluff was the Region 7-3A champion this past season, going 11-2 before losing in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Broncos' battle against Cherokee Bluff will be their first away game on Sept. 3.