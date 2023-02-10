Football: Forsyth County players receive GACA all-state honors

Four football players from Forsyth County earned all-state selection from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.
The all-state team was broken down into two squads per GHSA classification split between regions 1-4 and 5-8.
Denmark linebacker Dee Crayton and South Forsyth offensive lineman Nathan Efobi received Class 7A recognition. Both seniors are signed to Power-5 programs, with Crayton joining Clemson and Efobi heading to Michigan.
Meanwhile, North Forsyth's Abdiel Espinoza and Chris Herock each landed on the 6A squad for regions 5-8. Herock, a senior inked to Navy, was named Region 8-6A and Forsyth County News defensive player of the year. Espinoza, a junior, received co-offensive lineman of the year honors in the region.
Efobi and Herock were among a handful of local players who previously received spots on the 2022 AJC all-state team.