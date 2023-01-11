Football: Forsyth County players selected for AJC all-state team

A handful of Forsyth County football players received selection to the AJC all-state team.
Three local Class 7A preseason all-state picks also managed to earn a spot on the first-team squad. Two of them were senior offensive linemen in South Forsyth's Nathan Efobi and Denmark's Sham Umarov. The other was Lambert kicker Ryan Degyansky.
Efobi, a Michigan signee, posted an 88% grade, a 95% win rate and 11 pancakes. Umarov, a Tennessee signee, wound up with a 97% grade and 24 pancakes.
Degyansky nailed 11 of 12 field goal attempts, including a long of 47 yards. He also converted all but two of his 54 point-after tries, while sending 54 of 76 kickoffs into the end zone.
Forsyth County News Offensive Player of the Year James Tyre garnered 7A honorable-mention status. The Lambert quarterback finished 139-for-229 passing, recording 2,064 yards and 21 touchdowns through the air. The senior added 418 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground.
North Forsyth defensive lineman Chris Herock — FCN Defensive Player of the Year — landed on the 6A honorable-mention list. The Navy commit recorded 61 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11 QB hurries, seven sacks, five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.