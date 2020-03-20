Football: Forsyth County schools release 2020 football schedules

Denmark
Aug. 8 – Cambridge at Denmark (Scrimmage)
Aug. 20 – Denmark vs. Tucker (Corky Kell Classic)
Aug. 28 – Denmark at Allatoona
Sept. 4 – Shiloh at Denmark
Sept. 11 – Lanier at Denmark
Sept. 18 – Denmark at North Forsyth*
Sept. 25 – Bye Week
Oct. 2 – Forsyth Central at Denmark*
Oct. 9 – Denmark at Lambert*
Oct. 16 – Bye Week
Oct. 23 – South Forsyth at Denmark*
Oct. 30 – Gainesville at Denmark*
Nov. 6 – Denmark at West Forsyth*
*Region 6-7A Game
Forsyth Central
Aug. 21 – Northview at Forsyth Central
Aug. 28 – Etowah at Forsyth Central
Sept. 4 – Forsyth Central at Loganville
Sept. 11 – Cambridge at Forsyth Central
Sept. 18 – Gainesville at Forsyth Central*
Sept. 25 – Bye Week
Oct. 2 – Forsyth Central at Denmark*
Oct. 9 – North Forsyth at Forsyth Central*
Oct. 16 – West Forsyth at Forsyth Central*
Oct. 23 – Forsyth Central at Lambert*
Oct. 30 – Bye Week
Nov. 6 – Forsyth Central at South Forsyth*
*Region 6-7A Game
Lambert
Aug. 21 – Lambert at Centennial
Aug. 28 – Lassiter at Lambert
Sept. 4 – Meadowcreek at Lambert
Sept. 11 – Lambert at Duluth
Sept. 17 – Lambert at South Forsyth*
Sept. 25 – Bye Week
Oct. 2 – Lambert at Gainesville*
Oct. 9 – Denmark at Lambert*
Oct. 16 – Lambert at North Forsyth*
Oct. 23 – Forsyth Central at Lambert*
Oct. 30 – West Forsyth at Lambert*
Nov. 6 – Bye Week
*Region 6-7A Game
North Forsyth
Aug. 7 – North Forsyth at Dawson County (Scrimmage)
Aug. 21 – Alcovy at North Forsyth
Aug. 28 – Harrison at North Forsyth
Sept. 4 – TBD (Freedom Bowl at Milton High School)
Sept. 11 – North Forsyth at Etowah
Sept. 17 – Denmark at North Forsyth*
Sept. 25 – Bye Week
Oct. 2 – North Forsyth at West Forsyth*
Oct. 9 – North Forsyth at Forsyth Central*
Oct. 16 – Lambert at North Forsyth*
Oct. 23 – Bye Week
Oct. 30 – South Forsyth at North Forsyth*
Nov. 6 – North Forsyth at Gainesville*
*Region 6-7A Game
Pinecrest Academy
Aug. 7 – Pinecrest at Mount Paran (Scrimmage)
Aug. 14 – Scrimmage TBD
Aug. 21 – Bye Week
Aug. 28 – Pinecrest at Landmark Christian
Sept. 4 – Hebron Christian at Pinecrest
Sept. 11 – Bremen at Pinecrest
Sept. 18 – Pinecrest at Walker
Sept. 25 – Bye Week
Oct. 2 – North Cobb Christian at Pinecrest
Oct. 9 – Pinecrest at Mount Pisgah*
Oct. 16 – St. Francis at Pinecrest*
Oct. 23 – Lakeview Academy at Pinecrest*
Oct. 30 – Pinecrest at Fellowship Christian*
Nov. 6 – Pinecrest at King’s Ridge*
South Forsyth
Aug. 14 – South Forsyth at North Gwinnett (Scrimmage)
Aug. 21 – Roswell at South Forsyth
Aug. 28 – South Forsyth at Cambridge
Sept. 4 – South Forsyth at Dawson County
Sept. 11 – Central Gwinnett at South Forsyth
Sept. 17 – Lambert at South Forsyth*
Sept. 24 – Bye Week
Oct. 2 – Bye Week
Oct. 9 – South Forsyth at West Forsyth*
Oct. 16 – Gainesville at South Forsyth*
Oct. 23 – South Forsyth at Denmark*
Oct. 30 – South Forsyth at North Forsyth*
Nov. 6 – Forsyth Central at South Forsyth*
*Region 6-7A Game
West Forsyth
Aug. 12 – West Forsyth at Lanier (Scrimmage)
Aug. 19 – Mays at West Forsyth (Corky Kell Classic)
Aug. 28 - West Forsyth at Cartersville
Sept. 4 – Bye Week
Sept. 11 - Walton at West Forsyth
Sept. 18 - West Forsyth at Mill Creek
Sept. 25 – Bye Week
Oct. 2 - North Forsyth at West Forsyth*
Oct. 9 - South Forsyth at West Forsyth*
Oct. 16 - West Forsyth at Forsyth Central*
Oct. 23 - West Forsyth at Gainesville*
Oct. 30 - West Forsyth at Lambert*
Nov. 6 – Denmark at West Forsyth*
*Region 6-7A game