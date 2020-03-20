BREAKING
Football: Forsyth County schools release 2020 football schedules
Jay Allen
West Forsyth's Bryce Allen leaps up to make a catch against Peachtree Ridge on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Photo by Jay Rooney.
FCN staff
Updated: March 20, 2020, 10:55 p.m.

Denmark

Aug. 8 – Cambridge at Denmark (Scrimmage)

Aug. 20 – Denmark vs. Tucker (Corky Kell Classic)

Aug. 28 – Denmark at Allatoona

Sept. 4 – Shiloh at Denmark

Sept. 11 – Lanier at Denmark

Sept. 18 – Denmark at North Forsyth*

Sept. 25 – Bye Week

Oct. 2 – Forsyth Central at Denmark*

Oct. 9 – Denmark at Lambert*

Oct. 16 – Bye Week

Oct. 23 – South Forsyth at Denmark*

Oct. 30 – Gainesville at Denmark*

Nov. 6 – Denmark at West Forsyth*

*Region 6-7A Game

Forsyth Central 

Aug. 21 – Northview at Forsyth Central

Aug. 28 – Etowah at Forsyth Central

Sept. 4 – Forsyth Central at Loganville

Sept. 11 – Cambridge at Forsyth Central

Sept. 18 – Gainesville at Forsyth Central*

Sept. 25 – Bye Week

Oct. 2 – Forsyth Central at Denmark*

Oct. 9 – North Forsyth at Forsyth Central*

Oct. 16 – West Forsyth at Forsyth Central*

Oct. 23 – Forsyth Central at Lambert*

Oct. 30 – Bye Week

Nov. 6 – Forsyth Central at South Forsyth*

*Region 6-7A Game

Lambert

Aug. 21 – Lambert at Centennial

Aug. 28 – Lassiter at Lambert

Sept. 4 – Meadowcreek at Lambert

Sept. 11 – Lambert at Duluth

Sept. 17 – Lambert at South Forsyth*

Sept. 25 – Bye Week

Oct. 2 – Lambert at Gainesville*

Oct. 9 – Denmark at Lambert*

Oct. 16 – Lambert at North Forsyth*

Oct. 23 – Forsyth Central at Lambert*

Oct. 30 – West Forsyth at Lambert*

Nov. 6 – Bye Week

*Region 6-7A Game

North Forsyth

Aug. 7 – North Forsyth at Dawson County (Scrimmage)

Aug. 21 – Alcovy at North Forsyth

Aug. 28 – Harrison at North Forsyth

Sept. 4 – TBD (Freedom Bowl at Milton High School)

Sept. 11 – North Forsyth at Etowah

Sept. 17 – Denmark at North Forsyth*

Sept. 25 – Bye Week

Oct. 2 – North Forsyth at West Forsyth*

Oct. 9 – North Forsyth at Forsyth Central*

Oct. 16 – Lambert at North Forsyth*

Oct. 23 – Bye Week

Oct. 30 – South Forsyth at North Forsyth*

Nov. 6 – North Forsyth at Gainesville*

*Region 6-7A Game

Pinecrest Academy 

Aug. 7 – Pinecrest at Mount Paran (Scrimmage)

Aug. 14 – Scrimmage TBD

Aug. 21 – Bye Week

Aug. 28 – Pinecrest at Landmark Christian

Sept. 4 – Hebron Christian at Pinecrest

Sept. 11 – Bremen at Pinecrest

Sept. 18 – Pinecrest at Walker

Sept. 25 – Bye Week

Oct. 2 – North Cobb Christian at Pinecrest

Oct. 9 – Pinecrest at Mount Pisgah*

Oct. 16 – St. Francis at Pinecrest*

Oct. 23 – Lakeview Academy at Pinecrest*

Oct. 30 – Pinecrest at Fellowship Christian*

Nov. 6 – Pinecrest at King’s Ridge*

South Forsyth 

Aug. 14 – South Forsyth at North Gwinnett (Scrimmage)

Aug. 21 – Roswell at South Forsyth

Aug. 28 – South Forsyth at Cambridge

Sept. 4 – South Forsyth at Dawson County

Sept. 11 – Central Gwinnett at South Forsyth

Sept. 17 – Lambert at South Forsyth*

Sept. 24 – Bye Week

Oct. 2 – Bye Week

Oct. 9 – South Forsyth at West Forsyth*

Oct. 16 – Gainesville at South Forsyth*

Oct. 23 – South Forsyth at Denmark*

Oct. 30 – South Forsyth at North Forsyth*

Nov. 6 – Forsyth Central at South Forsyth*

*Region 6-7A Game

West Forsyth

Aug. 12 – West Forsyth at Lanier (Scrimmage)

Aug. 19 – Mays at West Forsyth (Corky Kell Classic)

Aug. 28 - West Forsyth at Cartersville

Sept. 4 – Bye Week

Sept. 11 - Walton at West Forsyth

Sept. 18 - West Forsyth at Mill Creek

Sept. 25 – Bye Week

Oct. 2 - North Forsyth at West Forsyth*

Oct. 9 - South Forsyth at West Forsyth*

Oct. 16 - West Forsyth at Forsyth Central*

Oct. 23 - West Forsyth at Gainesville*

Oct. 30 - West Forsyth at Lambert*

Nov. 6 – Denmark at West Forsyth*

*Region 6-7A game