Football: Liberty Middle caps dominant football season with championship

All season long, Liberty defeated opponent after opponent.

All except one.

The first time they played Vickery Creek, Liberty lost 16-13 in a game right before fall break.

They got their chance at redemption in the championship on Tuesday, and they didn't waste it. This time, Liberty defeated Vickery Creek 38-16 and claimed the middle school championship.

According to Liberty head coach Scott Williams, the keys to victory started with their confidence.

“After we played them the first time this year, [our kids] just had some confidence going into this game,” Williams said. “That they could execute our plan, and they did that. They played very well. In fact, I think that we played our best game of the season yesterday, and that’s what you want to be doing. You want to improve each week, and then by the end of the year, you have an opportunity like we did [Tuesday] night to be playing your best ball. And they did that.”