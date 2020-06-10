Football: Power Performance Fitness to host combine for Forsyth County football players

The combine will feature six events: 40-yard dash, 5-10-5 shuttle, three-cone drill, broad jump, vertical jump and power ball.



The event is free and is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.

The combine will feature six events: 40-yard dash, 5-10-5 shuttle, three-cone drill, broad jump, vertical jump and power ball. - photo by David Roberts Football players returned to the field Monday for summer conditioning after missing spring practice, but many are missing an opportunity to gain exposure through the summer camp circuit.

“It puts them behind tremendously,” Camp said. “It puts them in a situation where they have to have this great, glorious football season. Then, even when they do put up the stats and the numbers in the football season, they’ve still got to be in a position where coaches see them.”

Jalen Camp, a redshirt senior wide receiver for the Yellow Jackets, had that sort of football season with South Forsyth in 2015, when he caught 47 passes for 819 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He had a monster game against Colquitt County, racking up 183 yards and three touchdowns on five catches.

“Without that, Jalen would still be a great player,” Richard Camp said, “but he wouldn’t be at Georgia Tech.”

Jamal Camp took a different route to Georgia Tech.

“With Jamal, we knew that and we got ahead of the gun,” Richard Camp said. “So, we did the camps, we did all the summer camps and these kinds of things to get Jamal exposure a lot earlier. Jamal was able to commit in June – late June, early July – as opposed to Jalen waiting until December. That’s the difference between summer exposure that these kids aren’t getting. That’s a major difference.”

Camp said he plans on taking safety precautions during the event, including limiting the number of players in one event and keeping those players on a rotation.

Camp said a handful of scouts plan to attend the event, including 247Sports’ Rusty Mansell and Rod Mackenzie, Rivals’ Kelly Quinlan, and DawgPost’s Matt DeBary. - photo by David Roberts “If these kids want to take this really, really seriously, train for the events. There are six events listed on the flyer,” Camp said. “Train for those events, come in, put your best foot forward. I mean, you’ve got a better opportunity than you would without.”

Camp, who regularly trains area athletes at the Power Performance Fitness gym, said the combine is open to only Forsyth County athletes.

“It’s not to eliminate anybody,” Camp said. “It’s just to say, you know what, these kids are Forsyth County that are under the radar and that are really, really talented. I train a lot of kids that are here right now from Denmark, from Central, from West, from South that are really, really good athletes and have no offers, no recognition, no nothing. So, I’m like, as opposed to just saying I’m going to throw a camp for just y’all, let’s open it up to everybody, because I’m quite sure y’all aren’t the only hidden gems in Forsyth County.

“Let’s bring some notoriety to Forsyth County. If I can possibly be just one of the ambassadors to do that, I would love to be that.”

For more information, contact Richard Camp at 678-910-3080.