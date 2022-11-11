Football: Preview of 1st round playoff matchups

Denmark at North Cobb

When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday at Emery Sewell Stadium in Acworth

Records, rankings: Denmark is 6-4, No. 4 seed from Region 6-7A, and unranked in Class 7A; North Cobb is 8-2, No. 1 seed from Region 5-7A, and ranked No. 5 in Class 7A



Series history: First meeting

What to know: Denmark went from hosting a No. 4 seed last year to being a No. 4 seed this season following a trio of one-score defeats in Region 6-7A play. The Danes ended the regular season with one of its best performances, cruising to a 44-0 win over Forsyth Central. North Cobb, meanwhile, completed an unbeaten Region 5-7A slate. The Warriors' only two setbacks came in the form of a narrow 21-14 defeat to Buford and a 20-17 overtime loss to Northside (Warner Robins). Both teams played Milton this year, with North Cobb earning a 21-7 win over the Eagles. Denmark is a 22-point underdog, according to the Maxwell Ratings.

Fideles Christian at Vidalia Heritage Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Charles Wood Historic Field in Vidalia

Records: Fideles Christian is 5-5, No. 3 seed from Region 1-2A; Vidalia Heritage Academy is 8-1, No. 2 seed from Region 2-2A



Series history: First meeting

What to know: Fideles Christian forfeited its regular-season finale against Peachtree Academy due to a lack of players caused by the flu and injuries. Hopefully hydrated, well rested and healed up, the Rangers will look to knock off a Vidalia Heritage Academy program that defeated Horizon Christian by a 66-36 margin in the state finals last fall. Assuming Fideles has its full complement of players, it will be up to quarterback Alex Tadros to keep the Rangers in the game. His last time on the field, the junior compiled eight total touchdowns, including six rushing, in a 61-50 win over Hearts Academy.

Wheeler at Lambert

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Horn in Cumming

Records, rankings: Wheeler is 5-5, No. 3 seed from Region 5-7A, and unranked in Class 7A; Lambert is 9-1, No. 2 seed from Region 6-7A, and ranked No. 9 in Class 7A

Series history: Series tied 2-2

Last meeting: Wheeler won 42-19 in 2019



What to know: Lambert suffered its only loss of the regular season against Milton in a battle for the Region 6-7A title last week at home. The Longhorns were within one score almost the entire game before a late touchdown by the Eagles produced the 31-21 final score. Already with the most wins in program history, Lambert will aim to be the first Forsyth County public school team to reach double-digit victories in a season since South Forsyth finished 11-2 in 2015. Wheeler is considered a 36-point underdog by Maxwell Ratings, and the Wildcats will enter their first playoff matchup since 2019 off three losses in their past four games.

Blessed Trinity at North Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Raider Valley in Cumming

Records, rankings: Blessed Trinity is 7-3, No. 3 seed from Region 7-6A, and unranked in Class 6A; North Forsyth is 7-3, No. 2 seed from Region 8-6A, and unranked in Class 6A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: Despite earning a home playoff game, North Forsyth received a tough draw in its first postseason trip since 2019. The Raiders will be hoping for a repeat of that year's first-round performance, as second-seeded North Forsyth topped Brookwood. In facing 8-point favorite Blessed Trinity, the Raiders will host one of the toughest No. 3 seeds in the state. The Titans were ranked through the first half of the season before a lopsided loss to Roswell. The team's only other defeats came against Marist (21-17) and Alpharetta (28-14). Blessed Trinity moved up to Class 6A from 5A, while North Forsyth dropped down to 6A from 7A.

Pinecrest Academy at Skipstone Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Big Bear Field in Griffin

Records: Pinecrest Academy is 4-6, No. 4 seed from Region 1-2A; Skipstone Academy is 9-0, No. 1 seed from Region 2-2A

Series history: Skipstone Academy leads 1-0

Last meeting: Skipstone Academy won 34-0 during 2022 regular season

What to know: Pinecrest Academy will receive a measuring stick test in the opening round of the GAPPS 11-man football playoffs, as the Paladins will aim to show they have improved enough over the past two months to reverse a shutout loss to Skipstone Academy that took place Sept. 16. En route to an unbeaten regular season, the Warriors outscored opponents by an average margin of 39-7. They scored at least 30 points in all but one game and allowed more than 14 points just once. Pinecrest will enter off a win, defeating The Walker School last week. The 26-22 final margin belies how much the Paladins controlled the game.

South Forsyth at Walton

When, where: 3 p.m. Saturday at Raider Valley in Marietta

Records, rankings: South Forsyth is 6-4, No. 3 seed from Region 6-7A, and unranked in Class 7A; Walton is 8-2, No. 2 seed from Region 5-7A, and ranked No. 6 in Class 7A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: Needing a win to secure a postseason berth, South Forsyth pulled away from West Forsyth last week. Even though the results haven't always gone in their favor, the War Eagles have put together competitive performances in all but one game this season. Walton fell to Mill Creek in a back-and-forth Corky Kell game to open the season and has lost just one time since, albeit a 33-6 blowout against North Cobb that decided the Region 5-7A championship. The Raiders will be two-touchdown home favorites in a matchup between two impressive quarterbacks — South Forsyth's Ty Watkins and Walton's Jeremy Hecklinski.