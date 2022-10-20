Football: Preview of Week 10 matchups

Madison County at East Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Half-Mile Stadium in Gainesville

Records, rankings: Madison County is 4-3 (3-2 Region 8-4A) and unranked in Class 4A; East Forsyth is 5-2 (3-2 Region 8-4A) and unranked in Class 4A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: Every game from this point forward carries enormous weight for East Forsyth. The Broncos get a pass for last week's performance, as does every Region 8-4A team when asked to face state-title contender North Oconee. But now comes the challenge of winning games the team is capable of and, in some cases, expected to down the stretch. That starts with this week's matchup against Madison County that should probably be considered a toss up. The teams enter the meeting tied for third in the region standings, and given the chaos behind them, the victor's playoff chances will receive a huge boost.

Forsyth Central at South Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at War Eagle Stadium in Cumming

Records, rankings: Forsyth Central is 2-5 (0-2 Region 6-7A) and unranked in Class 7A; South Forsyth is 4-3 (1-1 Region 6-7A) and unranked in Class 7A

Series history: South Forsyth leads 16-6-1

Last meeting: South Forsyth won 34-0 in 2021



What to know: South Forsyth is coming off a key road win over Denmark and will be looking to defeat Forsyth Central for the 14th time in the past 15 meetings. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after falling to the two Region 6-7A front-runners in consecutive weeks. Both teams have already played Milton, with South Forsyth dropping a 35-28 decision in Week 8 and Forsyth Central being shut out by a 38-0 margin last week. The War Eagles, now the healthiest they've been all season, look primed for a strong closing stretch. This matchup got moved up a day due to a shortage of officials.

Denmark at Lambert

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Horn in Cumming

Records, rankings: Denmark is 5-2 (1-1 Region 6-7A) and unranked in Class 7A; Lambert is 7-0 (2-0 Region 6-7A) and ranked No. 7 in Class 7A

Series history: Denmark leads 2-0

Last meeting: Denmark won 17-14 in 2021



What to know: This is the first of three truly significant tests for Lambert in its pursuit of perfection, with contests against South Forsyth and Milton up next. The Longhorns, though, will get to host all three of those games. Lambert nearly earned a win against Denmark last year, but the Danes emerged victorious en route to claiming the Region 6-7A crown. The Longhorns might need to return the favor in order to win the title this season. Both teams struggled offensively in the first half of their games last week. While Denmark never really got going, Lambert put together a strong second half to remain undefeated.

Fideles Christian at Unity Christian

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Barron Stadium in Rome

Records: Fideles Christian is 4-3 (2-1 GAPPS Region 1-2A); Unity Christian is 7-0 (1-0 GAPPS Region 1-2A)

Series history: Unity Christian leads 2-0

Last meeting: Unity Christian won 22-21 in 2021



What to know: Fideles Christian will travel to Rome with an opportunity to clinch at least a share of first place in GAPPS Region 1-2A. The Rangers are currently tied for first in the league with Horizon Christian, although Fideles owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. Unity Christian, though, controls its own destiny as the only undefeated team in the five-team region. However, the only region win thus far for the Lions came against Johnson Ferry Christian, which is winless in the league. Fideles and its high-powered offense that is averaging nearly 40 points per game will enter the matchup following an open date.

Habersham Central at North Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Raider Valley in Cumming

Records, rankings: Habersham Central is 2-5 (0-3 Region 8-6A) and unranked in Class 6A; North Forsyth is 5-2 (3-0 Region 8-6A) and unranked in Class 6A

Series history: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: North Forsyth won 20-14 in 2015



What to know: North Forsyth should be well rested for this matchup after having two open dates in a three-week span. Facing a Habersham Central team that barely escaped against Forsyth Central, which lost 35-7 to North Forsyth, it seems fair to say that the hosts are heavy favorites in this matchup between two sets of Raiders. With a cupcake matchup in Week 12 against winless Apalachee, North Forsyth would be forgiven if it got caught looking ahead to next week's meeting with Gainesville. Regardless of this week's result, the winner of that matchup will be virtually guaranteed to capture the Region 8-6A championship.

Pinecrest Academy vs. The King’s Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at C.J. Kell Stadium in Marietta

Records: Pinecrest Academy is 3-4 (0-1 GAPPS Region 1-2A); The King's Academy is 5-2 (1-1 GAPPS Region 1-2A)

Series history: Pinecrest Academy leads 1-0

Last meeting: Pinecrest Academy won 34-21 in 2021



What to know: Pinecrest Academy is in need of a GAPPS Region 1-2A victory, as the Paladins are currently the only team in the league without one. That comes with the caveat that Pinecrest has only played one region game, but in a small league, the Paladins don't want to fall further off the pace. While Pinecrest came up short last week, the team showed some of its best offensive consistency of the season in a 42-28 defeat at Creekside Christian. Freshman quarterback Jacob White has rejuvenated the offense, and the two-way talent of Brock Barbee could be enough to tip the scales in the Paladins' favor.

West Forsyth at Milton

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagles Nest in Milton

Records, rankings: West Forsyth is 3-4 (0-2 Region 6-7A) and unranked in Class 7A; Milton is 4-3 (2-0 Region 6-7A) and unranked in Class 7A

Series history: Tied 3-3

Last meeting: Milton won 34-7 in 2019



What to know: West Forsyth is nearing must-win territory, and a trip to Milton is not ideal for a team in that situation. Now, it should be noted that the Wolverines could certainly pull the upset this week. But even if they don't, their postseason hopes won't be dashed. In the six-team Region 6-7A, only two teams miss out on the playoffs, meaning it's difficult to be completely eliminated prior to the final week. West Forsyth put together solid defensive efforts against Denmark and Lambert, but the offense managed just 13 total points in the pair of region defeats. That will need to change in order to bounce back.