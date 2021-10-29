Football: Preview of Week 10's matchups

Denmark at Gainesville

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bobby Gruhn Field in Gainesville.

Records, rankings: Denmark is 6-1 and unranked in Class 7A; Gainesville is 4-4 and unranked in Class 7A.

Series history: Denmark leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Denmark won 24-21 in 2020.

What to know: After defeating South Forsyth 17-14 last week, Denmark has a chance to clinch the region championship with a victory this Friday. The Danes are led by a defense that is allowing 10.3 points per game and hasn’t allowed a team to score more than 17 all season. They held South to only 36 rushing yards last week. Denmark is undefeated in region play (4-0) and will look to continue that behind their defensive stars such as Charley Croiner, William Hodges, Dee Crayton and Treston Jordan, and special teams stud Trey Glymph. Gainesville is looking to rebound after a 40-7 loss to West Forsyth in a game that they turned the ball over three times. Naim Cheeks was held without a touchdown for the first time since September, but still managed an electric 32-yard catch that shouldn’t have been more than a short gain. They fell to 1-3 in region play after their third consecutive loss. In their wins this year, Gainesville has averaged 35 points per game, which is a number they’re looking to get back to after only scoring 16 points over their past two games.

North Forsyth at South Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at War Eagle Stadium in Cumming.

Records, rankings: South Forsyth is 6-2 and unranked in Class 7A; North Forsyth is 5-3 and unranked in Class 7A.

Series history: South Forsyth leads 16-7.

Last meeting: South Forsyth won 52-7 in 2020.

What to know: The War Eagles suffered their first region loss of the season last week against Denmark,17-14. With the region championship Denmark’s to lose, South is looking to get back on track with a win over North and look to lock up a home game in the first round of the state playoffs. They’re 3-1 in the region with only a road game at Forsyth Central left after this week. Ty Watkins [88-160, 1,443 yards, 11 TD, 1 INT] will test the Raiders’ secondary by continuing to find Josh Nelson and Chris Nelson, who have combined for 969 yards and 8 TDs. South is averaging 29.9 points per game and will turn to their explosive offense to guide them to a victory over a North team that is looking for revenge. After losing to Lambert 26-7, North has had two weeks to focus on South and make sure this isn’t a repeat of last year’s game. The Raiders are allowing only 13.6 points per game. Their dominant defensive front has been the X-factor for them this year, led by Collin Miller, Dylan Lyerly, Chris Herock and Patrick Corrigan. The four have combined for 15 1/2 sacks this season.

Lambert at West Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wolverine Stadium in Cumming.

Records, rankings: West Forsyth is 4-4 and unranked in Class 7A; Lambert is 7-2 and unranked in Class 7A.

Series history: West Forsyth leads 5-4.

Last meeting: West Forsyth won 42-27 in 2020.

What to know: The winner of this matchup will take a huge step toward securing a spot in the state playoffs. Lambert is 3-2 in the region with losses to Denmark and South Forsyth. They’ve been dominant over their past two games, outscoring North and Central 61-10. Junior James Tyre has played a big factor for the Longhorns this year both through the air [82-121, 1,163 yards, 13 TDs, 1 INT] and on the ground [65 carries, 476 yards, 4 TDs]. Harrison Peyton, who recently committed to continue his career at Georgia Tech, has really gotten things going recently after missing a few games with an injury. He’s rushed for 179 yards and two scores and will be looking to add to that against West. The Wolverines have finally gotten back to .500 after losing their first two region games. In their last two games, they’ve beaten Central and Gainesville by a total score of 82-17. The difference maker for West has been quarterback Keegan Stover, who has thrown for 503 yards and 10 TDs over their past two games. West’s offense finally started to click as they learned how to play without star running back Peyton Streko. UGA commit Oscar Delp will of course play a huge factor, as he’s scored touchdowns in back-to-back games after not scoring since the Walton game early in September.

East Forsyth at Southeast Whitfield

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Raider Stadium in Dalton.

Records, rankings: East Forsyth is 2-6 and unranked in Class 3A; Southeast Whitfield is 1-8 and unranked in Class 4A.

Series history: These teams have never met.

What to know: The Broncos will be searching for their third win in program history against a Southeast Whitfield team that has won only two games over their past three seasons. The Broncos lost two weeks ago 55-6 to a Chamblee team with one of the most high-octane offenses in Georgia. Southeast Whitfield is only scoring 14.3 points per game and is allowing 37.7 points per game, which is a much more favorable matchup for East Forsyth. Sophomore Will Moffit has been the focal point of the Broncos’ offense this season. The quarterback turned running back has 426 yards and 6 TDs this season. East has used two freshmen at QB over their last two games. Eli Seaney and Brock Szakacs have been splitting passing duties and will look to rebound from last week. Southeast Whitfield uses a heavy rushing attack, led by senior Jordan Trevino. Trevino has 790 on 134 carries and 10 TDs, and junior Brady Ensley has 499 yards on 75 carries with 4 TDs.

Pinecrest Academy at King’s Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at King’s Academy in Woodstock.

Records, rankings: Pinecrest Academy is 6-1; King’s Academy is 2-6.

Series history: These teams have never met.

What to know: Both teams will be looking for their first region win this season, with King’s Academy sitting at 0-2 in the region, and Pinecrest having lost their only region matchup against Cherokee Christian 17-7. Since that loss, the Paladins have won four straight, including last week’s win over North Georgia 21-14. Ryan Bartling had a pick-six and a 14-yard touchdown reception from Breckin Barbee in that game. Breckin also found Brock Barbee for an 8-yard touchdown that turned out to be enough for them to get the win. For The King’s Academy, they’ve lost four straight and are looking to get back on track. They only lost to Cherokee Christian 21-14, so they may be a more formidable opponent than their record suggests