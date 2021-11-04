West Forsyth at Denmark

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Denmark High School in Alpharetta.

Records: West Forsyth is 5-4 and unranked in Class 7A; Denmark is 6-2 and unranked in Class 7A.

Series history: West Forsyth leads 1-0.

Last meeting: West Forsyth won 20-10 in 2020.

What to know: Despite starting the season 2-4, with two frustrating losses to open region play, West Forsyth can still win Region 6-7A. So can Denmark. This game isn't necessarily a de facto region championship, though all Denmark needs is a win to capture a region title. For West to win the region, the Wolverines need to beat Denmark, then Forsyth Central must beat South Forsyth. West is surging over its past three games, beating Forsyth Central, Gainesville and Lambert by a combined score of 109-20. QB Keegan Stover has been incredible, throwing for 653 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding 152 rushing yards. Seven different West players have caught a touchdown pass during that stretch — Dylan Baggett, Oscar Delp, Jaycen Harris, Cooper Johnson, Lincoln Nelson, Ryder Stewart and Ashton van Horn. Denmark's offense never found its rhythm last week against Gainesville, falling 13-6. Amon Williams rushed for more than 100 yards, but all the Danes could muster was a 69-yard TD pass from Jacob Nelson to Lake Thoman. It was another impressive showing by Denmark's defense, which is allowing 12.1 points per game. These two teams met last season to decide the Region 6-7A championship, with West winning 20-10.

Gainesville at North Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday in Raider Valley in Coal Mountain.

Records: North Forsyth is 5-4 and unranked in Class 7A; Gainesville is 5-4 and unranked in Class 7A.

Series history: North Forsyth leads 6-1.

Last meeting: Gainesville won 17-0 in 2020.

What to know: North Forsyth will try to close the season Friday with a perfect record in Raider Valley, becoming the first North team in 20 years to accomplish that feat. North fell out of postseason contention last week, as did Gainesville, but the Raiders can lock up their third straight winning season with a victory against the Red Elephants. Gainesville is riding high after a 13-6 upset of Denmark, snapping a three-game skid and preventing the Danes from celebrating their region championship on Bobby Gruhn Field. Gainesville running back Naim Cheeks ran for 178 yards and the Red Elephants became the first team to put up more than 400 total yards on Denmark this season. North's troubles began two weeks ago with a 26-7 loss to Lambert, then continued last week in a 28-10 loss to South Forsyth. The Raiders managed just 1.9 yards per carry but found some success through the air after West Roberts entered the game and completed 9 of 20 passes for 108 yards and a TD pass to Logan Curry. The Raiders are 4-0 when holding opposing teams under 19 points, and Gainesville has scored a combined 29 points over the past three games.

South Forsyth at Forsyth Central

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Cumming.

Records: South Forsyth is 7-2 and unranked in Class 7A; Forsyth Central is 2-7 and unranked in Class 7A.

Series history: South Forsyth leads 16-5-1

Last meeting: South Forsyth won 21-14 in 2019.

What to know: South Forsyth needs a win and a Denmark loss to clinch the Region 6-7A championship, while Forsyth Central is aiming to play spoiler. The War Eagles bounced back last week against North Forsyth, keeping pace in the region race after Gainesville stunned Denmark. While South and Denmark are both 4-1, the Danes still hold the tiebreaker after beating the War Eagles 17-14 two weeks ago. South QB Ty Watkins had one of his best games of the season last week, completing 13 of 17 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a rushing score. South used eight different players to amass 194 rushing yards, and two of those players — Austin Uidel and Maverick Schippmann — also had an interception on defense. Central won its first game since the season opener last week, handing Etowah a 10-7 loss after Malachi McElroy scored the game-winning TD late in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs' defense collected 13 tackles for loss against Etowah, including three apiece from Carson Leak, Camden Leak and Toby Legarra. Carson Leak finished with a game-high 22 tackles, while Camden Leak added 19. Central and South have traded wins the past two times they've met, with South winning 21-14 in 2019 and Central winning 26-21 in 2018.

Calvary Christian at Pinecrest Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday Between the Pines in Cumming.

Records: Pinecrest Academy is 7-1; Calvary Christian is 6-2.

Series history: These teams have never met.

Last meeting: N/A

What to know: Pinecrest Academy is searching for its sixth straight victory Friday against Region 1-2A GAPPS foe Calvary Christian School. Playoff seeding is on the line, as Pinecrest and Calvary Christian each enter the game 1-1 in region play — both with losses to Cherokee Christian. Both teams downed The King's Academy, with Pinecrest winning last week 34-21 and Calvary Christian beating the Knights 38-27 Oct. 1. The winner of this game will host third-seeded Community Christian School in the first round of the playoffs. Pinecrest dismantled Community Christian on Sept. 3, 56-5. Pinecrest smothered King's last week, collecting four interceptions and returning two for touchdowns. Brock Barbee and Mathew Mitchell both had a pick-six. On offense, Breckin Barbee rushed for two touchdowns and Brock Barbee added one more. Calvary Christian's offense runs through running back Jayden Mason, who has rushed for 1,091 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, and is averaging 12.3 yards per carry.