Football: Preview of Week 3's matchups

Loganville at Forsyth Central

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Cumming.

Records, rankings: Forsyth Central is 1-0 and unranked in Class 7A; Loganville is 0-1 and unranked in Class 7A.

Series history: Central leads 7-3-1.

Last meeting: Central won 14-7 in 2020.

What to know: Forsyth Central had plenty of momentum following a 62-0 shellacking against Northview, but last week's game against Etowah was rescheduled because of COVID-19. Next up for the Bulldogs is a home date against Loganville. The Bulldogs were firing on all cylinders in their opener, averaging more than 10 yards per carry and completing all five pass attempts [Koby Balthazor went 2 for 2 for 59 yards and a TD; Drew Mullvain went 3 for 3 for 48 yards and a TD]. Malachi McElroy [8 carries, 117 yards, TD] and Patrick Haertel [6 carries, 97 yards, 2 TDs] led the Bulldogs on the ground, while Camden Yeager caught four passes for 88 yards and a TD. Loganville will have to break in a new quarterback this week after starting QB Gavin Hall transferred from Loganville to Hebron Christian on Tuesday. The Red Devils fell to Monroe Area 28-7 two weeks ago in their opener. Central beat Loganville 14-7 last season.

East Forsyth at Cherokee Bluff

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Yonah Field at the Bluff in Flowery Branch.

Records, rankings: East Forsyth is 0-2 and unranked in Class 3A; Cherokee Bluff is 2-0 and unranked in Class 3A.

Series history: These teams have never met.

Last meeting: N/A

What to know: East Forsyth's difficult non-region slate continues Friday as the Broncos travel to undefeated Flowery Branch. East fell last week to a talented Rabun Gap team, 45-7, allowing 411 yards, though Adrian Reyes accounted for the program's first-ever touchdown. QB Will Moffit leads the Broncos in both passing [10 for 18, 111 yards] and rushing [15 carries, 66 yards]. Jack Brumbelow owns a team-high 17 tackles, while Sebastian Amerson has 15 tackles and Tripp Morris has 13 tackles and a sack. Garrett Wiggins leads the team with three tackles for loss and Clarens Decelien has one interception. Flowery Branch, the reigning Region 7-3A champions, had little trouble last week against Chestatee, winning 60-21. Jayquan Smith rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, while QB Sebastian Irons completed 9 of 11 passes for 120 yards and two scores. Smith had three touchdowns two weeks ago in Flowery Branch's 57-7 win against Johnson.

Unity Christian School at Horizon Christian Academy

When: 5 p.m. Friday.

Records, rankings: Horizon Christian is 2-0; Unity Christian is 2-0.

Last meeting: Unity Christian won 44-6 in 2019.

What to know: Horizon Christian will get its first true test of the season Friday against Unity Christian. Both teams enter the game 2-0, with Horizon Christian earning a 56-0 win against Holy Spirit Prep in its opener and a 44-8 win against Fideles Christian last week. Unity Christian won 60-20 against Victory Baptist to open the season, then topped Hearts Academy 48-0 last week. Unity Christian beat Horizon Christian 44-6 two years ago.

Lambert at Meadowcreek

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Meadowcreek Community Stadium in Norcross.

Records, rankings: Lambert is 2-0 and unranked in Class 7A; Meadowcreek is 1-1 and unranked in Class 7A.

Series history: Lambert leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Lambert won 38-20 in 2020.

What to know: Lambert continued rolling through its non-region schedule last week with a 54-21 win against Lassiter. The Longhorns smothered the Trojans on defense, as Jake Johnson picked off two passes and Harrison Peyton returned a fumble for a touchdown. Peyton ultimately found the end zone three times, adding two more scores on offense. QB James Tyre also had three touchdowns, one rushing and two passing. The Longhorns are clicking on offense, having scored 82 points in their first two games, and are holding opposing offenses to just 12 points per game. Meadowcreek's calling card this season has been its defense. The Mustangs sacked the quarterback six times last week in a 14-0 win against Heritage-Conyers, marking their first win of the season. But Meadowcreek has struggled to move the ball this season and managed just 103 total yards two weeks ago in a season-opening loss to Eagle's Landing. The Longhorns beat Meadowcreek 38-20 last season.

Dalton at North Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Raider Valley in Coal Mountain.

Records, rankings: North Forsyth is 1-1 and unranked in Class 7A; Dalton is 1-1 and unranked in Class 6A.

Series history: Dalton leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Dalton won 20-17 in 2005.

What to know: North Forsyth fell to a tough Harrison team last week and will look to rebound Friday at Raider Valley. The Raiders led 6-5 in the third quarter of last week's game, but a pair of second-half touchdown passes by Jake Walling sealed the Hoyas' comeback victory. North's defense was once again up to the task, collecting six tackles for loss. Linebackers Patrick Corrigan [14 tackles], Collin Miller [12 tackles] and Dylan Lyerly [10 tackles] each racked up double-digit stops, with Lyerly causing and recovering a fumble. On offense, North struggled to find a rhythm, as QB Drew Aucoin finished 5 of 19 for 113 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, and the Raiders averaged just 2.2 yards per carry. North's offensive highlight came when Aucoin hit Garrett Achilles on a 67-yard TD strike to give the Raiders the lead. Dalton enters the game 1-1 after throttling Ridgeland last week, 49-0. Running back Tyson Greenwade gashed the Panthers for three touchdowns, scoring from 34, 4 and 27 yards out. These two teams have not met since Dalton ended North's 2005 season in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, 20-17.

Dawson County at South Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at War Eagle Stadium in Cumming.

Records, rankings: South Forsyth is 1-0 and unranked in Class 7A; Dawson County is 0-2 and unranked in Class 3A.

Series history: South Forsyth leads 2-0.

Last meeting: South won 63-49 in 2020.

What to know: South Forsyth takes on Dawson County in a rematch of one of last year's most exciting games. The War Eagles won 63-49 in 2020 after Mitch Thompson intercepted a tipped pass in the end zone and ran it the length of the football field for a pick-six. The turnover ended any hope of a Dawson comeback and gave South its first win of the season. The War Eagles are still searching for the first win under Troy Morris, as South fell two weeks ago to Roswell, 45-26. South ran up against a talented quarterback in Robbie Roper, who passed for 447 yards and six touchdowns. The War Eagles flashed their quick-strike capability too, as QB Ty Watkins threw two touchdowns of his own and completed 12 of 24 passes for 234 yards. Josh Nelson caught five passes for 156 yards and one touchdown, and dating back to South's preseason scrimmage against North Gwinnett, Nelson owns nine catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Dawson County has a talented quarterback of its own in Zach Holtzclaw, though he lost last year's leading receiver, Jaden Gibson, who transferred to Rabun County. The Tigers will be without starting running back Jackson Grindle, who suffered an injury last week during Dawson County's 31-7 loss to Flowery Branch.