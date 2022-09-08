Football: Preview of Week 4 matchups

North Forsyth at Creekview

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Creekview High in Canton

Records, rankings: North Forsyth is 2-1 and unranked in Class 6A; Creekview is 0-3 and unranked in Class 6A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: Depending on which version of Creekview shows up this week, North Forsyth could cakewalk to a third consecutive victory or find itself in a dogfight. That's because the Grizzlies have been somewhat of an enigma this season. Creekview scored just six total points in back-to-back losses to Cambridge and Hillgrove to start the year. However in their home debut last week, the Grizzlies nearly upset perennial powerhouse Calhoun. Even that version of Creekview isn't guaranteed to beat North Forsyth, which enters off impressive wins over Forsyth Central and West Forsyth. The wins are impressive for different reasons, as the Raiders rolled over the Bulldogs and rallied past the Wolverines. North Forsyth is slated to begin Region 8-6A action next week, making this the Raiders' final chance to fine-tune things before the really important games start.

Harrison at Denmark

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Denmark High in Alpharetta

Records, rankings: Harrison is 1-2 and unranked in Class 7A; Denmark is 1-1 and unranked in Class 7A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: Denmark enjoyed a well-deserved open date after a thrilling last-second win over Cambridge. Hamilton Diboyan's field goal as time expired evened the Danes' record and gave the program confidence that quarterback Kohl Yearwood can successfully lead them for as long as it takes starter Jacob Nelson to return to full health. Until then, Yearwood will look to manage the offense and lean on Denmark's highly regarded defense to let them hang around. It will help Yearwood's cause greatly if Amon Williams can run for 160 yards and a touchdown every week like he did against the Bears. Harrison will be playing its second Forsyth County team in a three-week span. The Hoyas dropped a back-and-forth home game to South Forsyth on Aug. 26. The loss followed a 28-20 defeat to South Paulding and preceded a 28-14 win against Paulding County.

Cambridge at West Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wolverine Stadium in Cumming

Records, rankings: Cambridge is 2-1 and unranked in Class 5A; West Forsyth is 1-2 and unranked in Class 7A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: Similarly to Harrison, Cambridge will be playing a second Forsyth County opponent in three weeks when the Bears travel to West Forsyth. Cambridge will also be looking to exact a little revenge on a local foe after its heartbreaking defeat to Denmark. Other than that loss, Cambridge boasts wins over Creekview and Alpharetta, with the latter being a 43-38 barnburner. In last week's win, Bears dual-threat quarterback Preston Clemmer rushed nine times for 118 yards and two touchdowns while completing 11 of 15 passes for 115 yards, per GHSF Daily. West Forsyth's defense limited Archer and Marietta to 178 and 184 offensive yards, respectively. While North Forsyth totaled 270 yards from scrimmage against the Wolverines, a vast majority (236) came through the air. Overall, opponents are averaging just 52 rushing yards per game against West Forsyth.

Harvester Christian at Pinecrest Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Field in Cumming

Records: Harvester Christian is 0-3; Pinecrest is 1-1

Series history: Series tied 1-1

Last meeting: Pinecrest won 28-14 in 2021

What to know: Pinecrest took one on the chin two weeks ago, suffering a 47-7 defeat at the hands of Calvary Christian. Coming off a bye week, the Paladins will be expecting to bounce back in a big way. They seem to have the perfect opportunity, facing a winless Harvester Christian team. The Douglasville-based Hawks come into the matchup with an 0-3 record that belies how overmatched they have been to this point. These are the final scores of Harvester's three games: 47-6, 37-6 and 36-0. Pinecrest's defense will be champing at the bit to get after its opponent. The unit showcased its ability with two defensive scores in Week 1 and will hope to put the Calvary loss behind them. Offensively, the Paladins should be able to lean on Brock Barbee after the senior compiled 160 total yards on only a dozen touches in the Week 2 loss.

Central Christian at Fideles Christian

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Joint Venture Park in Cumming

Records: Central Christian 1-1; Fideles Christian is 1-1



Series history: First meeting

What to know: Fideles Christian stumbled in its first road game of the year, but the Rangers return home this week to the site of their resounding season-opening win over Johnson Ferry. In a matchup between 1-1 teams, Fideles will look to put together another strong offensive display. Through two games, the Rangers are averaging 35.5 points. In the same vein, Fideles will seek a better performance from its defense this time out. The unit proved it is capable of shutting a team down, limiting Johnson Ferry to six points in the first half. But King's Way Christian racked up 42 points against them. Picking up another win could go a long way for the Rangers, as the team will hit the road the next two weeks (at Covington Academy and at Victory Baptist) before returning home for a pair of Region 1-2A games at the end of the month.

King’s Way Christian at Horizon Christian

When, where: 5 p.m. Friday at Warrior Field in Cumming

Records: King's Way Christian 2-0; Horizon Christian is 1-1

Series history: Horizon Christian leads 2-1

Last meeting: Horizon Christian won 42-14 in 2021



What to know: Few players in Forsyth County could be legitimately considered the MVP of the first quarter of the season, but Horizon quarterback Isaac Bealer is certainly among them. The junior recorded 209 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air last week, all of which occurred in the first half of a 31-0 win over New Creation Christian. Through two games, the other being a high-scoring setback against Holy Spirit Prep, Bealer has accounted for 11 touchdowns, zero turnovers and 633 total offensive yards. He should be able to continue his strong season against King's Way Christian. That being said, the Crusaders could enjoy a similarly successful day on offense during this afternoon meeting. King's Way is averaging 44 points per game after earning 46-14 and 42-32 wins over Victory Baptist and Fideles, respectively, to start the year.