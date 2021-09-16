Football: Preview of Week 5's matchups

South Forsyth at Lambert

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Horn in Suwanee.

Records, rankings: South Forsyth is 2-1 and unranked in Class 7A; Lambert is 4-0 and unranked in Class 7A.

Series history: South Forsyth leads 6-5.

Last meeting: South Forsyth won 44-14 in 2020.

What to know: A pair of explosive offenses will meet Thursday at The Horn, with Lambert hosting rival South Forsyth. Lambert is 4-0 and averaging 41 points per game, while South has outscored its past two opponents 72-17 following a season-opening loss to Roswell [No. 6 in Class 7A]. Lambert QB James Tyre is 37-of-53 passing for 511 yards and five touchdowns with one interception this season. Tyre is coming off his best performance of the season, completing 9 of 12 passes for 182 yards with a score and adding 10 carries for 87 yards in a 44-13 win against Duluth. The Longhorns scored five rushing touchdowns — three from Ethan Terry and two from Kojo Antwi — despite playing without running back Harrison Peyton. Tight end Luke Logan has caught a touchdown pass in each of the past three games. South also ran the ball effectively last week, piling up 229 yards and three scores in a 30-7 win against Central Gwinnett. South QB Ty Watkins ran in a pair of scores, while Austin Uidel had a team-high 64 yards and a touchdown. Watkins has impressed in his first year as the War Eagles' quarterback, completing 30 of 53 passes for 648 yards and four touchdowns, averaging more than 21 yards per completion. Josh Nelson [8 catches, 239 yards, 2 TDs] and Chris Nelson [10 catches, 220 yards, 1 TD] have accounted for the bulk of that production, while Josh Nelson also owns two interceptions on defense.

East Forsyth at Riverside Military Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville.

Records, rankings: East Forsyth is 0-4 and unranked in Class 3A; Riverside Military Academy is 1-1 and unranked in Class 2A.

Series history: These teams have never met.

Last meeting: N/A

What to know: East Forsyth has struggled through the first four games of the season, a stretch that would be difficult for any team, much less a first-year program. But the Broncos have a chance Thursday to make history against Riverside Military Academy, a team that fell last week to Georgia Military College and squeaked out a win against Druid Hills. Similar to East, Riverside didn't play football last season either, with the Eagles opting out of the season because of COVID-19. Michael Giampapa and Benjamin Spivey each take snaps at quarterback, but the Eagles prefer to run the ball. Rodney Robinson [32 carries, 268 yards, 1 TD], Justin Hornick [18 carries, 200 yards, 2 TDs] and Max Vogelbacher [16 carries, 175 yards, 1 TD] lead Riverside's offense. On defense, the Eagles have forced six turnovers and blocked two punts and two field goals. QB Will Moffit leads the Broncos through the air [18-for-34 passing, 156 yards, 2 INTs] and on the ground [31 carries, 101 yards], while Jack Brumbelow leads the team with 30 tackles.

Forsyth Central at Gainesville

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bobby Gruhn Field in Gainesville.

Records, rankings: Forsyth Central is 1-2 and unranked in Class 7A; Gainesville is 2-1 and unranked in Class 7A.

Series history: Gainesville leads 7-2.

Gainesville won 33-28 in 2020.

What to know: Not much seemed to go Forsyth Central's way last week in a 35-0 loss to Cambridge. The Bulldogs played behind a patchwork offensive line and managed just 18 yards passing while Cambridge QB Zach Harris piled up more than 300 yards and threw three touchdowns. Central received some hard running from sophomore Julian Dewees, who carried the ball eight times for 55 yards, and Austin McNeil picked off a pass in the end zone. It was a stark contrast to Central's season opener, when the Bulldogs averaged more than 10 yards per carry and completed every one of their pass attempts. Central will look to rediscover that groove Friday against Gainesville in its Region 6-7A opener. The Red Elephants fell 26-10 to Johns Creek to start the season, but since then, they've beaten Chattahoochee 44-0 and Flowery Branch 42-35. Against Flowery Brach, QB Baxter Wright was nearly perfect, completing 21 of 23 passes for 270 yards and running 17 times for 67 yards and two touchdowns against a defense that was holding opposing offenses to just 10 1/2 points per game.

Flint River Academy at Pinecrest Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday Between the Pines in Cumming.

Records, rankings: Flint River Academy is 1-2; Pinecrest Academy is 2-1.

Series history: Flint River Academy leads 4-0.

Last meeting: Flint River Academy won 42-29 in 2007.

What to know: Pinecrest Academy suffered its first loss of the season last week against Cherokee Christian, falling 17-7 in a battle of undefeated teams. The Warriors stifled Pinecrest's typically potent ground game and limited the Paladins to just 181 total yards. Pinecrest's defense held its own and helped make it a three-point game entering the fourth quarter, before a 66-yard TD sealed the game. Ryan :Bartling recorded an interception for Pinecrest. Flint River is coming of a 20-18 loss to Calvary Christian. Flint River was a perennial playoff contender in the Georgia Independent School Association, winning four state championships as a member of that organization before joining GAPPS last season.

Mill Creek at West Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Den in Cumming.

Records, rankings: Mill Creek is ranked 3rd in Class 7A; West Forsyth is tied for 8th in Class 7A.

Series history: Mill Creek leads 4-0.

Mill Creek won 20-17 in 2002.

What to know: One of the biggest matchups in the state this week is happening at West Forsyth High School. The Wolverines are riding high after knocking off then-No. 3 Walton, using six rushing touchdowns by Peyton Streko to knock off the Raiders 51-35. Streko has 465 yards and eight touchdowns on 50 carries this season, part of a dynamic rushing attack that also includes Ryder Stewart [29 carries, 144 yards, 1 TD]. Keegan Stover turned the ball over for the first time all season last week but made up for it with 282 yards and a score through the air. Linebacker Raleigh Herbert collected a season-high 12 stops to bring his total to 28 tackles, which leads the team. Jay Helstone recorded two of the Wolverines' four sacks, while Grey Brockman blocked a punt and broke up three passes. Up next for West is Mill Creek, which is ranked No. 3 in the latest comprehensive poll, and has breezed through its first three games of the season — Parkview, Norcross and Dacula. Mill Creek is led by safety Caleb Downs, one of the top players in the country. Downs had a 73-yard pick-six last year against West, a game the Wolverines led until a last-second punt return for a touchdown. Downs has one interception this season, while Jayvon Henderson leads the Hawks with three picks. QB Hayden Clark has completed 39 of 76 passes for 551 yards and four touchdowns, while Donovan Journey is averaging 5.6 yards per carry [34 carries, 191 yards, 5 TDs].