Football: Preview of Week 6 matchups

Denmark at Dacula

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Barron Field in Dacula

Records, rankings: Denmark is 3-1 and unranked in Class 7A; Dacula is 1-3 and unranked in Class 7A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: Denmark continued its tradition of pulling off narrow wins by edging Pebblebrook, 17-14. The Danes have won three games in a row by a total of eight points. A stellar defense and a solid rushing attack allowed Denmark to overcome three turnovers. The Danes will look to take better care of the ball this Friday. Dacula enters with a losing record, but the Falcons picked up a 25-0 win over Tucker in their most recent game before taking a bye last week. While Dacula might not be as strong as it has been in recent seasons under Casey Vogt — who in his 2021 debut season guided the Falcons on their third state semifinals run of the past four years — the Gwinnett County program will be a tough out at home. A new member of Class 7A this season, Dacula will be right at home in a potential low-scoring game having scored 53 points and having allowed 64 this season.

Walnut Grove at East Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Half-Mile Stadium in Gainesville

Records, rankings: Walnut Grove is 3-1 (1-1 Region 8-4A) and unranked in Class 4A; East Forsyth is 3-0 (1-0 Region 8-4A) and unranked in Class 4A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: East Forsyth continued its winning ways with a resounding victory over Johnson (Hall) that saw the Broncos lead just 7-0 at halftime. With the win, East Forsyth exceeded its two victories that the program managed during its debut campaign. Meanwhile, Walnut Grove has matched its 2021 and 2020 win totals already after dropping down from Class 5A. However, the Warriors will enter off a 35-28 home defeat to Cedar Shoals, a team that the Broncos edged 22-14 on the road in their first-ever region game back on Sept. 2. A win this week would ignite some legitimate playoff discussions for East Forsyth, which is allowing the fewest points per game (4.67) in 4A. It's unlikely the Broncos will shut out a third opponent Friday, especially with the Warriors averaging 29 points per game. Even still, East Forsyth should hold Walnut Grove under that mark.

Fideles Christian at Victory Baptist

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday in Loganville

Records: Fideles Christian is 3-1; Victory Baptist is 3-1

Series history: Victory Baptist leads 1-0

Last meeting: Victory Baptist won 70-62 in 2021



What to know: Fideles Christian will hit the road for the second straight week, this time to face a Victory Baptist side that is coming off a 48-19 win against Horizon Christian. Last year, the teams battled it out in a high-scoring game that somehow saw the Rangers lose despite scoring 62 points. With revenge on its mind, Fideles will bring a balanced offensive attack to Loganville. After relying on the ground game to secure their first two wins, the Rangers put together an incredibly efficient aerial assault in their 58-0 drubbing of Covington Academy last week. The rapport between quarterback Alex Tadros and wide receiver Preston Cornett is blossoming into one of the most fruitful connections in Forsyth County. While not serving as a region game, Friday's contest could be a window into what to expect from Fideles come playoff time.

Forsyth Central at Seckinger

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jag Stadium in Buford

Records, rankings: Forsyth Central is 1-3 and unranked in Class 7A; Seckinger is 0-3 and unranked in Class 4A

Series history: First meeting



What to know: No research was required to determine that Forsyth Central and Seckinger will be meeting for the first time. The newest Gwinnett County school will be playing in only its fourth-ever game. One of those came against East Forsyth, and it didn't go well. However, the 48-0 defeat is the closest game the team has played, thus far. Through that first trio of games, the Jaguars have yet to score any points. Surely, that will be Seckinger's prime objective this week. Forsyth Central will be looking to take out its frustrations from last week, when the Bulldogs dropped a gut-wrenching 28-21 loss to Habersham Central. In addition to having the potential tying touchdown taken off the board in the final minutes due to a penalty, Forsyth Central fumbled near the goal line for a touchback at the end of an epic drive. Demons will be exorcised this week.

Lafayette Christian at Horizon Christian

When, where: 5:30 p.m. Friday at Warrior Field in Cumming

Records: Lafayette Christian is 3-1; Horizon Christian is 1-3

Series history: First meeting



What to know: Horizon Christian is going through a bit of a trying time at the moment, entering this week's matchup on the heels of two rather one-sided defeats. Granted, the setbacks came against quality opponents in King's Way Christian and Victory Baptist, but the Warriors would certainly be disappointed not to have been able to hang with those foes. Admittedly, quarterback Isaac Bealer wasn't completely healthy in either contest. The junior suffered an injury in the second quarter against King's Way and gutted out the rest of the game. Despite being less than 100% healthy, Bealer played all the way through against Victory Baptist, as well. Until he is fully healed (and frankly, even after), Horizon will need its defense to rise to the occasion. There's no better time for that to happen than against a Lafayette Christian team that scored 62 points last week.

Lambert at East Coweta

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Garland-Shoemake Memorial Stadium in Sharpsburg

Records, rankings: Lambert is 4-0 and unranked in Class 7A; East Coweta is 4-1 and unranked in Class 7A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: Two of the highest-scoring teams in Class 7A will meet in Sharpsburg. Defense is optional. Lambert's Marc Beach, one of only 13 first-year head coaches still unbeaten in the state, felt his team missed an opportunity to put away Flowery Branch last week after scoring 28 straight points to open the game, as the Falcons held a slight 20-15 scoring edge from that point. Even though it gave the Longhorns four consecutive wins by multiple scores, Beach admitted the team will need to play better to beat East Coweta. After a loss to Starr's Mill, which is now a top-five team in Class 4A, East Coweta has reeled off wins over Newnan, Hillgrove, Sandy Creek and Lowndes. Overall, Lambert is averaging 40 points to East Coweta's 36.40. While the Longhorns hold a decisive edge in scoring defense (23.80-13.25), this week will be their toughest test yet.

Shiloh at North Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Raider Valley in Cumming

Records, rankings: Shiloh is 1-3 (0-0 Region 8-6A) and unranked in Class 6A; North Forsyth is 3-2 (1-0 Region 8-6A) and unranked in Class 6A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: North Forsyth acquainted itself nicely to Region 8-6A in its debut last week. Granted, it wasn't the nicest welcome party, as Jackson County turned the game into a defensive struggle. In fact, it took until the fourth quarter for the Raiders to crack the scoreboard. North Forsyth, though, only trailed 3-0 at that time and went on to win by a 14-3 margin. Shiloh seems likely to force North Forsyth into another low-scoring contest, having allowed just 16 points per game on average. The Raiders have only played at home once, thus far, with their 28-24 victory over rival West Forsyth representing the lone time. However, this week begins a three-game home stretch for North Forsyth. If the Raiders can hold serve against Shiloh, Lanier and Habersham Central, it could set up a region title game against Gainesville Oct. 28.

Pinecrest Academy at Lanier Christian

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cabbell Field in Gainesville

Records: Pinecrest Academy is 2-2; Lanier Christian is 3-1

Series history: First meeting

What to know: Pinecrest Academy has been the definition of up and down this year. The Paladins won their opener 21-0 over Notre Dame Academy. Then came a 47-7 loss to Calvary Christian. Next was a 41-14 triumph against Harvester Christian. Last week saw Pinecrest suffer a 34-0 defeat at Skipstone Academy. The pattern states that the Paladins will bounce back this week. On one hand, Lanier Christian would appear to be near Pinecrest's level, given the Lightning's 47-6 win over Harvester. But last week's overtime loss to Calvary suggests the Paladins might be in for another rough game in what will serve as the region opener for both sides.

South Forsyth at Brookwood

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brookwood Community Stadium in Snellville

Records, rankings: South Forsyth is 3-1 and unranked in Class 7A; Brookwood is 1-3 and unranked in Class 7A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: South Forsyth will be on the road again. The War Eagles just can't wait to get on the road again. Well, maybe, they would rather be at home. At least this week's trip to Brookwood will be much shorter than South Forsyth's three previous journeys to Harrison, North Oconee and Clarke Central. Speaking of long trips, the Broncos are returning home after playing national powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. A unique experience to be sure, but Brookwood will be smarting a bit after a 70-10 defeat. It's the third straight setback for the Broncos, who opened the season by edging Norcross in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brookwood will be led by Dylan Lonergan, an Alabama-committed quarterback. South Forsyth boasts a solid quarterback, too, in Ty Watkins, who threw for, ran in and caught touchdowns in last week's victory.