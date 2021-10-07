Football: Preview of Week 7's matchups

Forsyth Central at North Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday in Raider Valley in Coal Mountain.

Records, rankings: Forsyth Central is 1-4 and unranked in Class 7A; North Forsyth is 4-2 and unranked in Class 7A.

Series history: North Forsyth leads 11-8.

Last meeting: Forsyth Central won 28-27 in 2020.

What to know: Never failing to entertain, Forsyth Central and North Forsyth have split each of their past four games since 2017, with the most recent two being decided by one point. After falling 58-0 in 2017, Central exacted revenge a year later and won 24-20 against North to secure its first county victory in 11 years. The following year, Patrick Corrigan punched in a game-winning two-point conversion in double overtime to hand the Raiders a 29-28 win. Then last season, down 28-21 with less than a minute left in the game, North QB Brady Meitz threw a touchdown pass only to have the PAT blocked. Central held on for a 28-27 win. Similar to last season, North is riding high after a 30-27 win over West Forsyth, which knocked the Wolverines out of the Class 7A poll. North fell 20-17 against Denmark to open Region 6-7A play, but the Raiders own wins against Alcovy, Dalton and Etowah, and outscored those three teams 93-17. QB Drew Aucoin was highly effective against West, passing for 163 yards and a touchdown, while spreading the ball to seven different receivers. Central, meanwhile, has yet to rediscover its form from earlier this season, when the Bulldogs opened the season with a 62-0 win over Northview. Linebackers Camden Leak [56 tackles, 4 PBU] and Carson Leak [41 tackles] will look to disrupt the Raiders' rhythm Friday in Coal Mountain.

Druid Hills at East Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Half-Mile Stadium in Gainesville.

Records, rankings: Druid Hills is 0-7 and unranked in Class 4A; East Forsyth is 1-5 and unranked in Class 3A.

Series history: These teams have never met.

Last meeting: N/A

What to know: Despite falling 41-14 to Mount Pisgah last week, East Forsyth continued adding to its record book as David Navarrete became the first Broncos player to return a kick for a touchdown late in the third quarter. Navarrete also accounted for all seven of East's receiving yards, adding 13 rushing yards on five carries. Will Moffit led the Broncos with 68 yards on 12 carries, while Adrian Reyes broke off a 31-yard run and scored the other touchdown. Seth Amerson and Jack Brumbelow each posted 10 tackles against Mount Pisgah and lead the Broncos with 43 tackles and 40 tackles, respectively. Druid Hills is 0-7 this season and has been outscored 330-66. The Red Devils are 6-34 since 2017 and haven't had a winning season since 1993.

Pinecrest Academy at Harvester Christian Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Harvester Christian Academy in Douglasville.

Records, rankings: Pinecrest is 4-1; Harvester is 4-0.

Series history: Harvester leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Harvester won 40-32 in 2020.

What to know: Friday's game against Harvester Christian must have a red circle around it on Pinecrest's calendar — not because the Paladins want revenge for last year's 40-32 loss to the Hawks. Rather, Pinecrest head coach Shawn Coury is using it as a measuring stick to see how far the Paladins have come since the beginning of last season. Both teams enjoyed a successful 8-man season last year before making the jump to 11-man football in 2021. So far this season, Pinecrest is 4-1 and Harvester is 4-0. Pinecrest is fresh off a 35-6 win against Rock Springs Christian Academy and is outscoring opponents 174-42 through five games. The Paladins received a kickoff return for a touchdown from Matthew Mitchell, plus two rushing touchdowns from Breckin Barbee, another from Brock Barbee, and a TD pass from Breckin Barbee to Ryan Bartling. Harvester squeaked out a 36-35 win over Skipstone Academy and also own victories over North Georgia, John Hankcock and Fullington Academy.

West Forsyth at South Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at War Eagle Stadium in Cumming.

Records, rankings: West Forsyth is 2-3 and unranked in Class 7A; South Forsyth is 4-1 and unranked in Class 7A.

Series history: West leads 6-3.

Last meeting: West won 41-34 in 2020.

What to know: It took double overtime to decide last year's meeting between South Forsyth and West Forsyth, but by the end of the game, West had a 41-34 victory and what proved to be their first in a stretch of seven straight wins that led the Wolverines to the Class 7A Elite Eight. Oscar Delp caught all of Keegan Stover's nine completions in the game, piling up 172 yards and two touchdowns. South and West have been two of the most efficient running teams in the county this season, with the War Eagles averaging 6.1 yards per carry and the Wolverines averaging 5.5 yards per carry. South had its most impressive rushing performance in six years last week in a 45-31 win against Lithia Springs, collecting 364 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, West running back Peyton Streko ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns last week in a 30-27 loss to North Forsyth before missing much of the second half with a leg injury. Still, Keegan Stover threw for more than 200 yards, including 92 yards and a score to Jaycen Harris.

