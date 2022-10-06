Football: Preview of Week 8 matchups

West Forsyth at Denmark

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Denmark High in Alpharetta

Records, rankings: West Forsyth is 3-2 and unranked in Class 7A; Denmark is 4-1 and unranked in Class 7A

Series history: Series tied 1-1

Last meeting: Denmark won 21-7 in 2021



What to know: Both teams would have gone into last week's open dates with plenty of good vibes. West Forsyth finds itself on a two-game winning streak, during which the Wolverines have racked up 75 points. Meanwhile, Denmark hasn't lost since Week 1 and just completed a whirlwind fourth-quarter comeback to down Dacula on the road. In Region 6-7A, which boasts just six schools, every matchup takes on added significance. The running games will be huge factors, as both sides possess dynamic backs. Peyton Streko is the cream of the crop in the county, but Amon Williams and Dee Crayton should also be considered among the toughest RBs in the area.

Cherokee Bluff at East Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Half-Mile Stadium in Gainesville

Records, rankings: Cherokee Bluff is 2-4 (2-2 Region 8-4A) and unranked in Class 4A; East Forsyth is 4-1 (2-1 Region 8-4A) and unranked in Class 4A

Series history: Cherokee Bluff leads 1-0

Last meeting: Cherokee Bluff won 59-0 in 2021



What to know: East Forsyth suffered its fair share of one-sided losses in its debut season. None, though, were more lopsided than a 59-0 shellacking handed down by Cherokee Bluff. It wasn't a particularly surprising result, considering the Bears wound up going undefeated during the regular season. But it's a beatdown that the Broncos certainly remember. With a chance to get revenge this week, East Forsyth could take a huge step towards playoff qualification with a win over a program many had pegged for one of the region's four postseason berths. Cherokee Bluff has dropped consecutive Region 8-4A games — both by two points — and should expect another tight contest.

Horizon Christian at Fideles Christian

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Joint Venture Park in Cumming

Records: Horizon Christian is 2-3 (1-0 GAPPS Region 1-2A); Fideles Christian is 3-3 (1-1 GAPPS Region 1-2A)

Series history: Series tied 1-1

Last meeting: Horizon Christian won 44-8 in 2021

What to know: Lafayette Christian just finished playing both of these local GAPPS 8-man teams, defeating Fideles Christian (50-43) a week after falling to Horizon Christian (18-12). This week's meeting seems likely to be a high-scoring matchup, with the Rangers seemingly inviting every team to get into a shootout with them. No team has beaten Fideles without scoring at least 42 points. Prior to its win over Lafayette, Horizon had been giving up points left and right, so this could be a battle to see which defense can make the most stops (or even just one stop). The winner will receive a big boost in the region standings, which include just five teams.

Lambert at Forsyth Central

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Cumming

Records, rankings: Lambert is 5-0 and ranked No. 7 in Class 7A; Forsyth Central is 2-3 and unranked in Class 7A

Series history: Lambert leads 6-2

Last meeting: Lambert won 35-3 in 2021



What to know: The only ranked team involved in any of the matchups this week is Lambert, which jumped into the AJC poll for the first time since 2011 after a 31-24 road win over East Coweta Sept. 23. The Longhorns held onto the No. 7 spot during its open date and will look to climb the rankings during Region 6-7A play. Lambert, coincidentally, is ranked seventh in scoring (38.2 points) for 7A. Like the rest of the region members, Forsyth Central also took off last week following a resounding win over Seckinger in its non-region finale. The victory allowed the Bulldogs to match their 2021 win total, but now, they will look to avoid suffering a ninth-straight region loss.

Lanier at North Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Raider Valley in Cumming

Records, rankings: Lanier is 2-4 (1-1 Region 8-6A) and unranked in Class 6A; North Forsyth is 4-2 (2-0 Region 8-6A) and unranked in Class 6A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: Prior to its first open date of the season, North Forsyth completed a second consecutive fourth-quarter rally in Region 8-6A play. This one served up considerably more drama than the previous one — a 14-3 win over Jackson County that saw the Raiders take the lead just seconds into the final period. Hosting Shiloh, North Forsyth racked up 21 straight points to turn a 34-21 deficit into a 42-34 victory. Lanier will represent the middle contest of a three-game homestand. A win this week against the Longhorns, who suffered a 28-0 loss to South Forsyth in Week 1, will put the Raiders in excellent position to secure their first playoff berth since 2019.

Community Christian at Pinecrest Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Field in Cumming

Records: Community Christian is 3-1; Pinecrest Academy is 2-3

Series history: Pinecrest leads 2-0

Last meeting: Pinecrest won via forfeit in 2021 state playoffs



What to know: Pinecrest Academy took a much-needed week off following a pair of lopsided losses to Skipstone Academy (34-0) and Lanier Christian (69-7), with the latter coming in the Paladins' GAPPS Region 1-2A opener. Both sides of the ball shoulder responsibility for Pinecrest's inauspicious start. The Paladins are allowing 32.8 points per game and scoring 15.2, with both numbers slightly skewed by a 41-14 win over Harvester Christian Sept. 9. Pinecrest would seem to be in good position to bounce back this week. After all, the Paladins beat Community Christian last year 56-6 in the regular season and the Knights forfeited a scheduled rematch in the postseason.

Milton at South Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at War Eagle Stadium in Cumming

Records, rankings: Milton is 2-3 and unranked in Class 7A; South Forsyth is 3-2 and unranked in Class 7A

Series history: Series tied 2-2

Last meeting: Milton won 24-7 in 2021



What to know: Milton enters with a streak of 23 straight region wins — the fourth-longest current run in the state. The Eagles last region defeat came in 2017 ... against South Forsyth. The War Eagles will look to bookend the impressive streak by the lone non-Forsyth County member of Region 6-7A. In fact, Milton's two most recent region defeats have both come to South Forsyth (21-13 in 2017 and 35-14 in 2016). The Eagles won matchups in the two subsequent seasons before changing regions for a couple of years. Former West Forsyth head coach Adam Clack is no longer with Milton after leading the team to the 7A state title in 2018 and is now a defensive assistant at UNC-Charlotte.