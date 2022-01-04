Football: What they're saying about Forsyth County's early signees

Forsyth County had 13 seniors sign last month as part of college football’s early signing period. Here are a few head coaches discussing their new players.

Eli Edwards, North Forsyth, Mercer

“Big, athletic tackle for us. Actually played guard in high school. Wrestles as well, so has very good body control. Also has great length and will be huge before he leaves here."

— Drew Cronic, Mercer head coach



Elisha Samples, North Forsyth, East Carolina

“Then you look at Eli Samples out of Georgia. Just a young man who is a very good athlete who played multiple positions for them. We see him most likely being a tackle for us. A guy who will come in and we’ll look to develop him a little more with his body, but I think he’s another one that has a very high ceiling.”

— Mike Houston, East Carolina head coach



Treston Jordan, Denmark, Georgia Southern

“When you look at that five-man DB corps, we wanted to bolster the defensive back room. We were not really deep by the end of the season. That was one of the things that I got to see being here in three weeks and needed to address kind of immediately. When you look at these safeties – guys that could also have athleticism to be nickel players … when you look at that group, it’s a talented group that brings that physical and mental maturity. Because of our depth, they can come in here and compete.”

— Clay Helton, Georgia Southern head coach



Kojo Antwi, Lambert, Ohio State

“I think they’re all different – [Kaleb Brown and Caleb Burton], Kyion [Grayes] and Kojo have different skillsets. But I also think they see our numbers at the wide receiver position. They also see we had three guys catch a bunch of balls last year. They like this offense and they want to be part of this offense. They’ve shared with me that they want to come compete and be the best. We say that if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.”

“We recruit the parents just as much as we recruit the young man, because now more than ever the parents are involved. They just are. For [Antwi’s] family, academics were very, very important, and the whole family was involved in that decision. They all sat down together, they gave their input and then Kojo ultimately made his decision. Obviously, a big part of it was the academics.”

— Ryan Day, Ohio State head coach



Grayson Mains, Lambert, South Carolina

“Obviously, you’ve got to have size and things like that, for sure. I just think the athleticism and then the overall toughness, and I know that’s what we have in these guys. You talk about Grayson Mains – great size, has that toughness, has that physicality that you’re looking for from an offensive line standpoint. It must be something about I-20, because I’m thinking about it and Grayson called and committed to me when I was on I-20 headed to Georgia one day as well. I think that’s two commitments between him and Keenan [Nelson] that I was on I-20 somewhere around the state line when they called me.”

— Shane Beamer, South Carolina head coach

