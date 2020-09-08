Football: What we learned from Week 1

Alcovy had a couple of promising drives end deep in North territory. Once in the first half, the Raiders forced a fumble in the red zone, then in the fourth quarter, Alcovy had the ball all the way down to North’s 1-yard line but ended up settling for a 25-yard field goal.



Similar story with Lambert.

Campbell got three first-half field goals from Dzenan Cerimagic, including an impressive 50-yarder, but the Longhorns outscored Campbell 27-0 in the second half to cruise to a 34-9 win.

Robert Craft wasn’t kidding

North Forsyth’s head coach said during our media day this summer that the Raiders were planning to use several receivers to replace Nicky Dalmolin’s production.

Boy, was he right.

Quarterbacks Brady Meitz and Drew Aucoin combined to complete 14 passes to eight different receivers Friday night against Alcovy.

Austin Colon, Tucker Hartsfield, Peyton Wagner, Garrett Achilles, Jared Lucero, Tucker Todd, Riley Smith and Aaron Redd each caught at least one pass.

The highlight of the night came right before halftime, when Meitz hooked up with Colon on a 57-yard bomb.

Colon went untouched into the end zone.

Colon caught three passes for 84 yards, while Hartsfield led the team with five receptions and had 54 yards.

If the Raiders can regularly get that sort of efficiency out of its offense, then pair that with a punishing runner like Lucero and a tough defense, look out for North.

Mama said there’d be days like this

And so did Denmark head coach Mike Palmieri. Denmark’s first-year head coach is candid about his expectations for this season.

At its core, the 2020 season is about building depth. Sure, Denmark expects to win, and the Danes should be competitive with the sort of players they have, but Palmieri and the Danes are in it for the long haul.

Palmieri came with the building at Mallard Creek (N.C.) and ultimately turned that program into a powerhouse. That’s the goal here, too.

So, after coaching the Danes through a 20-0 loss in which seemingly everything that could go wrong did, Palmieri was blunt about expectations.

“This is what it is. This is the process,” he said. “In two or three years, it’s going to be tough to play us. That’s where our goal is. But we want to build this season too, because we feel like we can play some good football. We’ll get some guys back in a couple of weeks and we’ll be a tough team to beat. I can promise you that.”

Word travels fast

Fewer than 24 hours after West Forsyth kicked off against Mays in the Corky Kell Classic, Oscar Delp had his first offer.

Delp caught two touchdown passes Wednesday night, helping the Wolverines to a convincing 42-6 win in their opener.

The next morning, the Michigan Wolverines came calling. Three days later, Virginia Tech offered, too. Since then, Delp has fielded offers from Georgia Tech and Utah.

Now, to be fair, Delp was already on the radar coming in to the season. In fact, a certain high-profile West Forsyth player rushed to greet Delp after his 46-yard touchdown, shouting, “Yeah, Michigan.”

But it just goes to show you never know what programs have their eyes on you.

Plans can change at a moment’s notice

Such was the case Friday morning, when Forsyth Central’s administration got the word out that the season opener against Blessed Trinity wasn’t happening.

Blessed Trinity had several players test positive for COVID-19, which means the Bulldogs are going to have to wait another week to open the season.

That’s something we’ll have to adjust to this season, as all schedules seem to be tentative.

Helmet Stickers:

Chris Herock, North Forsyth (So.): 3 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 QB hurry

Treston Jordan, Denmark (Jr.): 3 tackles, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups

Daba Fofana, West Forsyth (Sr.): 16 carries for 107 yards, 6 catches for 57 yards, 3 total touchdowns



Bentley Wheeler, North Forsyth (Jr.): 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Harrison Halder, Denmark (Sr.): 6 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss

Austin Colon, North Forsyth (Sr.): 3 catches for 84 yards and 1 touchdown; 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Darren Guy, Lambert (Jr.): 2 rushing touchdowns, 1 sack

Oscar Delp, West Forsyth (Jr.): 3 catches for 47 yards and 2 touchdowns



Brady Meitz, North Forsyth (Sr.): 10-of-16 passing for 140 yards and 1 touchdown; 7 carries for 48 yards and 1 touchdown

Dee Crayton, Denmark (So.): 2 1/2 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks

Jay Helstone, West Forsyth (Jr.): 4 1/2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass breakup

Dalton Tjong, West Forsyth (Sr.): 3 1/2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception

James Tyre, Lambert (Sr.): 57-yard touchdown run