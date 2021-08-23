Football: What we learned from Week 1

Football season is finally here.
With wins from Forsyth Central, Lambert, North Forsyth and West Forsyth, here are four things we learned.
West Forsyth’s non-region slate just got even harder
If you followed the Corky Kell Classic this weekend, you saw Mill Creek obliterate Parkview and Walton edge Lowndes in overtime. Mill Creek went from unranked in Georgia High School Football Daily’s Class 7A rankings to No. 5, while Walton jumped five spots to No. 4.
It just so happens that West Forsyth gets those two teams back-to-back next month.
And between now and then, West has a home date with Cartersville, a 55-0 winner over Morrow on Friday.
West played the same non-region schedule last season and held its own. The Wolverines won against Walton 24-21, and it took a last-minute TD for Mill Creek to beat West, 20-17.
West rolled to a complete win against Carver-Atlanta in the Corky Kell opener, 38-8, as the Wolverines played lights-out defense and Keegan Stover tossed four touchdown passes, including one on a 46-yard screen pass to dynamic newcomer Peyton Streko.
West isn’t taking anybody by surprise after last year’s Elite Eight run, and after a series of games against Cartersville, Walton and Mill Creek, the Wolverines should have a good idea of where they stand in the Class 7A landscape.
Lambert might have found their Johnny Manziel at QB
Lambert entered the season with the quarterback job up for grabs, but it seems junior James Tyre reached up and pulled it down Friday night.
Tyre completed 12 of 15 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown, adding another score with his feet.
Tyre, listed at 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, did plenty with his feet and used his athleticism to keep a few plays alive Friday night, including on a 61-yard TD pass to Kojo Antwi.
Facing pressure on the right side, Tyre rolled out of the pocket and avoided a pair of Centennial defenders before firing on the run to Antwi, who made the first tackler miss, then outraced the entire defense on his way to the end zone.
Lambert head coach Tommy Watson said on the Tommy Watson Show this weekend that Tyre reminds him of the former Texas A&M quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, Manziel. Tyre even wears the same number: No. 2.
Don’t be fooled by Denmark’s season-opening loss
Denmark dropped its opener to Cedartown, 7-3, which feels a bit like the Danes’ 20-0 loss to Greater Atlanta Christian to start the 2020 season.
But by the end of last season, the Danes were playing in the Sweet 16 against eventual Class 7A runner-up Collins Hill.
Of course, Denmark doesn’t have a Power 5 quarterback waiting to return from injury like last year, but we learned anything from Mike Palmieri’s first season, it’s that the first couple of games are inconsequential.
And if you need to examine further, here are Palmieri’s first two seasons at Mallard Creek: 2007 – 1-10; 2008 – 10-1.
The David Rooney era couldn’t have had a much better debut
Forsyth Central was just about perfect Friday night.
On offense, Drew Mullvain and Koby Balthazor combined to complete 5 of 5 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns during the Bulldogs’ 62-0 romp of Northview. Patrick Haertel scored twice, Malachi McElroy racked up more than 100 yards and found the end zone one, and Camden Yeager caught a 52-yard TD pass.
On defense, Jayce Todaro had a 41-yard pick-six, while Aidan White picked up a fumble and returned it 3 yards for a touchdown. On special teams, Marcus Brown had an 89-yard kickoff return for TD that made it 48-0 in the early stages of the third quarter.
The Bulldogs will take their show on the road this week against an Etowah team that fell 42-7 to Creekview on Friday.
Helmet Stickers:
James Tyre, QB, Lambert – 12-for-15 passing, 150 yards, 1 TD; 3 carries, 4 yards, 1 TD
Harrison Peyton, RB, Lambert – 18 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD
Malachi McElroy, RB, Forsyth Central – 8 carries, 117 yards, 1 TD
Patrick Haertel, RB, Forsyth Central – 6 carries, 97 yards, 2 TDs; 1 reception, 19 yards, TD
Jayce Todaro, DB, Forsyth Central – 41-yard interception return for TD
Collin Miller, LB, North Forsyth – 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 QB hurry, 1 blocked punt
Patrick Corrigan, LB, North Forsyth – 8 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 QB hurries, 1 sack
Drew Aucoin, QB, North Forsyth – 13-for-24 passing, 172 yards, 1 TD; 10 carries, 18 yards, 3 TDs
Josh Nelson, WR, South Forsyth – 5 receptions, 156 yards, 1 TD
Cal Jacchia, LB, South Forsyth – 13 tackles, 1 TFL
Will Moffit, QB, East Forsyth – 10-for-18, 111 yards; 25 carries, 66 yards
Tripp Morris, LB, East Forsyth – 13 tackles, 1 sack
Keegan Stover, QB, West Forsyth – 11-for-22, 168 yards, 4 TDs; 2 carries, 8 yards
Peyton Streko, RB, West Forsyth – 2 receptions, 52 yards, 1 TD; 7 carries, 30 yards; 1 tackle
Riley McKee, LB, West Forsyth – 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass breakup
Raleigh Herbert, LB, West Forsyth – 8 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack