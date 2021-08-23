Football: What we learned from Week 1

It just so happens that West Forsyth gets those two teams back-to-back next month.



And between now and then, West has a home date with Cartersville, a 55-0 winner over Morrow on Friday.

West played the same non-region schedule last season and held its own. The Wolverines won against Walton 24-21, and it took a last-minute TD for Mill Creek to beat West, 20-17.

West rolled to a complete win against Carver-Atlanta in the Corky Kell opener, 38-8, as the Wolverines played lights-out defense and Keegan Stover tossed four touchdown passes, including one on a 46-yard screen pass to dynamic newcomer Peyton Streko.

West isn’t taking anybody by surprise after last year’s Elite Eight run, and after a series of games against Cartersville, Walton and Mill Creek, the Wolverines should have a good idea of where they stand in the Class 7A landscape.

Lambert might have found their Johnny Manziel at QB

Lambert entered the season with the quarterback job up for grabs, but it seems junior James Tyre reached up and pulled it down Friday night.

Tyre completed 12 of 15 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown, adding another score with his feet.

Tyre, listed at 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, did plenty with his feet and used his athleticism to keep a few plays alive Friday night, including on a 61-yard TD pass to Kojo Antwi.

Facing pressure on the right side, Tyre rolled out of the pocket and avoided a pair of Centennial defenders before firing on the run to Antwi, who made the first tackler miss, then outraced the entire defense on his way to the end zone.

Lambert head coach Tommy Watson said on the Tommy Watson Show this weekend that Tyre reminds him of the former Texas A&M quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, Manziel. Tyre even wears the same number: No. 2.