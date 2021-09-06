Football: What we learned from Week 3

This week marked the third week of high school football in Forsyth County. It also saw a couple of Forsyth County alumni signed to new NFL teams.

Here’s what we learned from Week 3.

Forsyth Central a victim of bizarre circumstance

It can be difficult for defenses to prepare for certain quarterbacks.

Some teams have quarterbacks who can launch the deep ball, others have quarterbacks who have perfected the read option, and a few teams even have both.

But Loganville rolled out three different quarterbacks Friday against Forsyth Central, handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season, 28-24.