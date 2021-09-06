Football: What we learned from Week 3

This week marked the third week of high school football in Forsyth County. It also saw a couple of Forsyth County alumni signed to new NFL teams.
Here’s what we learned from Week 3.
Forsyth Central a victim of bizarre circumstance
It can be difficult for defenses to prepare for certain quarterbacks.
Some teams have quarterbacks who can launch the deep ball, others have quarterbacks who have perfected the read option, and a few teams even have both.
But Loganville rolled out three different quarterbacks Friday against Forsyth Central, handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season, 28-24.
It started on Tuesday, when three-star quarterback Gavin Hall withdrew from Loganville and enrolled at Hebron Christian, according to the Walton Tribune. Hall quarterbacked the Red Devils to a 28-7 season-opening loss against Monroe Area on Aug. 20.
Loganville used a combination on Solomon Leslie, Cooper Kennedy and Jaylin McCray at quarterback, completing 6 of 7 passes for 87 yards to beat the Bulldogs.
Malachi McElroy turned in another terrific performance despite the loss, rushing 26 times for 212 yards to lead the Bulldogs on the ground, including a 79-yard TD run on the Bulldogs’ first play from scrimmage. McElroy has rushed for 329 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries this season.
Lambert bitten by injury bug
Starting running back Harrison Peyton went down in the second quarter of Lambert’s 38-7 win against Meadowcreek with a leg injury, which thrust a couple of underclassmen into the spotlight.
Sophomore Ethan Terry took over immediately following the injury, ripping off a couple of solid runs to help get the Longhorns to Meadowcreek’s doorstep. Quarterback James Tyre did the rest, converting a fourth-and-goal by spinning his way out of a sure tackle and falling into the end zone.
Terry also had a 25-yard touchdown run in the second half.
Head coach Tommy Watson is also excited about freshman running back Cam Bland, who also saw time in the backfield during the second half.
In addition to Terry and Bland, expect to see Tyre shoulder more of the rushing duties as the Longhorns move into region play, even with a healthy Peyton at running back. Tyre flashed his elusiveness several times against Meadowcreek, including on a 28-yard TD run where he rolled right out of the pocket, got the first down and juked a couple of defenders on his way to the end zone.
New places for Forsyth alumni in NFL
A couple of Forsyth County grads found new homes this week, as the Atlanta Falcons signed North Forsyth alum Colby Gossett and the Houston Texans signed South Forsyth alum Jalen Camp.
Gossett became the first player in Forsyth County history to be selected in the NFL draft in 2018, when the Minnesota Vikings drafted him in the sixth round.
Gossett could have a path to early playing time, with starting left guard Josh Andrews breaking his hand in practice last week.
Also a sixth-round pick, Camp was waived Tuesday by the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed three days later to the Texans’ practice squad.
Camp was taken with the 209th overall pick in the 2021 draft, making him the county’s highest draft pick by three spots.
Helmet Stickers
Treston Jordan, S, Denmark: Made game-sealing interception in win against Shiloh.
Trey Glymph, Denmark: 33-yard FG, 22-yard FG.
Brock Barbee, Pinecrest: 9 carries, 98 yards, 2 TD; 1 catch, 14 yards, TD; 12 tackles
Drew Aucoin, QB, North Forsyth: 12 for 19, 123 yards, 1 TD; 21 carries, 160 yards, 2 TD
Patrick Corrigan, RB/LB, North Forsyth: 20 carries, 130 yards, 2 TD; 4 tackles
Lake Heffington, RB, North Forsyth: 14 carries, 79 yards, 1 TD
Dylan Lyerly, LB, North Forsyth: 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 QB hurry
Ty Watkins, QB, South Forsyth: 11 for 16, 298 yards, 2 TD
Gavin Morris, RB, South Forsyth: 8 carries, 27 yards, 1 TD; 2 catches, 96 yards
Chris Nelson, WR, South Forsyth: 4 catches, 109 yards, 1 TD
Josh Nelson, WR, South Forsyth: 3 catches, 83 yards, 1 TD; 72-yard interception return for TD
Malachi McElroy, RB, Forsyth Central: 26 carries, 212 yards, 1 TD
Camden Leak, LB, Forsyth Central: 10 tackles, 1 TFL
Carson Leak, LB, Forsyth Central: 12 tackles
Kojo Antwi, WR, Lambert: 98-yard kickoff return for TD
James Tyre, QB, Lambert: 3 total TD – 2 rushing, 1 passing