Football: What we learned from Week 4

Quarterback Kyle Durham was incredibly efficient against Central Gwinnett, completing 9 of 12 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns, adding 117 yards and two scores on just three carries. That means Durham averaged 19 yards each time he touched the ball.



Running back Tre Green averaged more than five yards per carry (9 carries, 46 yards), while three of Devin McGlockton’s four receptions went for a touchdown. Gavin Morris caught three passes for a career-high 97 yards and Mitch Thompson caught two more touchdowns to bring his two-game total to nine catches for 184 yards and three scores.

On top of that, backup quarterback Ty Watkins relieved Durham in the second half and finished 6-of-8 passing for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, South allowed more than 400 yards through the air, but the War Eagles displayed a knack for creating turnovers yet again, as Alex Urias had an interception, Bryce Myers forced a fumble and Julian Bolanos blocked a punt.

On Friday, undefeated Lambert will be the first county team to try to slow South’s prolific offense.

Lambert makes history with 4-0 start

Lambert’s 26-10 win against Duluth gave the Longhorns four wins to start the season, but it also gave the Longhorns a spot in Georgia high school football history.

According to Georgia High School Football Daily, Lambert became only the 12th team in state history to win its first four games after finishing 0-10 the previous season. GHSFD searched the Georgia High School Football Historians Association database and found only 11 other teams that accomplished that feat: Cass (1962), Montgomery County (1968), Fannin County (1986), Calhoun County (1990), Bleckley County (1991), Carver-Atlanta (1991), Heard County (2002), Butler (2010), Monroe Area (2010), Bryan County (2011), Towers (2013).

Some more good news for the Longhorns: Half of those teams – Cass, Bleckley County, Heard County, Butler, Monroe Area and Bryan County – won their fifth game of the season, too. Monroe Area even reached the Class 3A quarterfinals.

Lambert owns wins over Campbell, Lassiter, Meadowcreek and Duluth to start the season. An away game at South Forsyth on Friday will be the Longhorns’ stiffest test to date.

Denmark a different beast with McLaughlin

Denmark fell to 0-3 last week, but its offense came to life in a 38-27 loss to Lanier.

In fact, Denmark’s 27 points is the combined amount of points the Danes surrendered in their first two games. It’s safe to speculate that if QB Aaron McLaughlin had been under center against Greater Atlanta Christian or Shiloh, Denmark would have won at least one of those games.

Denmark actually held a two-score lead in the second half against Lanier after Trey Glymph’s 32-yard field goal made it 20-10. After a pair of Lanier touchdowns, McLaughlin rushed for a 41-yard TD to give Denmark a 27-24 at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Danes couldn’t hold on.

Casey Gunn (6 catches, 97 yards, 1 TD) and Teddy Davenport (9 catches, 74 yards, 1 TD) each notched season highs in receiving yards, while Azari Brown found the end zone on a 26-yard TD pass in the second quarter.

McLaughlin, last year’s first-team All-County quarterback passed for nearly 2,000 yards and threw 17 touchdown passes as a junior.

The Danes get one of the county’s toughest defense in North Forsyth to open Region 6-7A play on Friday.

Fans getting spoiled by great football games

North Forsyth beat Harrison in a 10-9 thriller earlier this month.

On Friday, West Forsyth overcame a 14-0 deficit and an injury to its starting quarterback to rally past Walton, 24-21.

Somewhere between those two games, Forsyth Central grinded out a 14-7 win against Loganville and South Forsyth survived a 63-49 shootout with Dawson County, punctuated by a 99-yard, last-second pick-six by Mitch Thompson.

And those are just the non-region games.

Forsyth County is in for a real treat Friday once Region 6-7A play opens up.

Helmet Stickers:

Kyle Durham, South Forsyth (Jr.): 9 for 12, 168 yards, 3 TD; 3 carries, 117 yards, 2 TD

Julian Bolanos, South Forsyth (Sr.): 6 tackles — 5 solo — 1 QB hurry, blocked punt

Devin McGlockton, South Forsyth (Sr.): 4 catches, 65 yards, 3 TD; 3 solo tackles, 1 sack

Braden Bamburowski, Lambert (Sr.): 6 catches, 94 yards, 2 TD

Tristan Graham, North Forsyth (Jr.): 8 tackles — 5 solo — 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry

Jumel Lewis, North Forsyth (Jr.): 3 solo tackles, 25-yard interception return for TD, 2 pass deflections

Dalton Tjong, West Forsyth (Sr.): 16 total tackles — 8 solo — 1 ½ TFL, 2 pass deflections

Drew Southern, West Forsyth (Sr.): 11 total tackles — 7 solo — 67-yard interception return for TD, 2 pass deflections

Oscar Delp, West Forsyth (Jr.): 5 catches, 73 yards, 1 TD

Caydin Mowen, Forsyth Central (Sr.): 3 catches, 41 yards; 5 tackles — 2 solo — 1 TFL, 2 INT, 1 pass deflection

Jake Stephens, Forsyth Central (Sr.): 7 tackles — 5 solo — forced fumble

Casey Gunn, Denmark (Sr.): 6 catches, 97 yards, 1 TD

Aaron McLaughlin, Denmark (Sr.): 23 for 43, 286 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT; 11 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD

Oscar Lynch, Pinecrest (Jr.): 2 TD catches



