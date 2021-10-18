Football: What we learned from Week 8

All eyes turn to Denmark/South Forsyth this week for a game that could ultimately determine the Region 6-7A champion.

1. Denmark/South Forsyth could be for region title

Denmark and South Forsyth enter Friday’s game unblemished in region play. Every other team in Region 6-7A has at least two losses, which firmly plants the winner of this game in the driver’s seat.

Lambert and North Forsyth are next closest – both at 2-2 – though Denmark holds the tiebreaker over North Forsyth and South Forsyth holds the tiebreaker over Lambert. [Denmark/Lambert and North Forsyth/South Forsyth have yet to happen.]

South grinded one out last week, falling short of the 33.8 points they averaged through the first five games in a 17-9 win against Gainesville. But that thrust the War Eagles’ defense into the spotlight, as South held the Red Elephants out of the end zone until the game’s final minute. South collected 12 tackles for loss and sacked QB Baxter Wright five times. Seven different players had at least one stop behind the line and Maverick Schippmann led the War Eagles with four tackles for loss.

And as South battled Gainesville, Denmark had an extra week to rest and scheme for the War Eagles.

Denmark’s secondary might be the most talented group on South’s schedule since Roswell. Kenon Dicks and Treston Jordan each have multiple interceptions, as does linebacker Jelani Miller. Denmark has surrendered 58 total points all season, and the Danes boast the second-best scoring defense in Class 7A behind Collins Hill.

South proved last week it can lean on its defense to win games. Denmark has proven that all season. The difference, however, is a high-octane South offense led by a quarterback in Ty Watkins who has thrown 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. How will one of the top offenses in Class 7A matchup against the classification’s second-best scoring defense?