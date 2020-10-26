Football: What we learned from Week 8

Delp caught short passes, long balls and fades, providing critical blocks to help running back Daba Fofana average nearly 6 ½ yards each time he touched the ball.



Delp even moonlighted in the defensive secondary, making five tackles – including four solo – while disrupting a pair of passes.

West is now 3-1 in games started by Stover – granted, Ashton Van Horn played the bulk of the Walton victory – who has some chemistry with Delp and shown a real knack for moving the ball through the air.

Chol rises to the occasion

The Forsyth Central/North Forsyth game didn’t disappoint, and neither did Noah Chol.

Chol, Central’s 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver, enjoyed a career day in a 28-27 win against North, catching five passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He also had an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown near the end of the third quarter, which cut North’s lead to eight points.

Forsyth Central senior Noah Chol carries the ball Friday during the Bulldogs' 28-27 win against North Forsyth. Photo by Jay Rooney Photography His 35-yard touchdown catch knotted the game 21-21, then Devin Hill scored on a 64-yard TD catch that ultimately proved to be the winner.

Chol has reached the century mark twice this season, as Central’s rangy wide receiver also caught six passes for 104 yards and a touchdown against Gainesville. Through four games, Chol has 14 catches for 261 yards and four touchdowns.

Central’s play selection was about as balanced as it could have been Friday night, as QB Bronson Landreth attempted 18 passes and the Bulldogs ran the ball 18 times. Landreth also notched a career high in passing yards, completing 12 of 18 passes for 228 yards and three scores.

That 50/50 mark is right where head coach Frank Hepler said he wanted his team to be at the beginning of the season, so it appears the Bulldogs are finding their form.

Quarantine can be costly

Lambert head coach Tommy Watson didn’t make excuses following the Longhorns’ 52-14 loss to Denmark.

Stopping Aaron McLaughlin and the Danes’ offense is difficult enough with your entire defensive arsenal. Doing it without seven starters? That’s next to impossible.

Lambert allowed nearly 500 yards of total offense Friday, but Watson said the Longhorns were playing while seven defensive starters were in quarantine because of COVID-19, plus a banged-up Harrison Peyton did not play.

It’s a familiar situation for a Denmark team that had its game against Allatoona canceled because of quarantine, and it’s a constant reminder that Friday nights are not a given.

Only three games in Forsyth County have been canceled because of the virus – Blessed Trinity and Etowah each canceled against Forsyth Central earlier this season. Here’s hoping that number remains the same by the end of the season.

Helmet Stickers:

Aaron McLaughlin, Denmark: 9 for 12, 249 yards, 4 TDs; 13 carries, 145 yards, 2 TDs

Azari Brown, Denmark: 3 catches, 117 yards, 2 TDs

Casey Gunn, Denmark: 4 catches, 78 yards, 1 TD

Trey Patterson, Denmark: INT, sack, TFL

James Tyre, Lambert: 12 for 15, 151 yards, 1 TD; 3 catches, 106 yards, 1 TD

Kojo Antwi, Lambert: 4 catches, 80 yards, TD

Bronson Landreth, Forsyth Central: 12 for 18, 228 yards, 3 TDs

Noah Chol, Forsyth Central: 5 catches, 105 yards, 2 TD; 89-yard kickoff return for TD

Devin Hill, Forsyth Central: 4 catches, 96 yards, 1 TD

Carson Leak, Forsyth Central: 20 tackles, 2 TFL

Ricky Stever, Forsyth Central: 11 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hurries

Jared Lucero, North Forsyth: 25 carries, 186 yards, 1 TD; 2 catches, 35 yards, 1 TD

Patrick Corrigan, North Forsyth: 8 tackles, fumble recovery; 9 carries, 48 yards

Brady Meitz, North Forsyth: 17 for 22, 156 yards, 2 TDs; 16 carries, 36 yards, 1 TD

Max Bryant, North Forsyth: 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Daba Fofana, West Forsyth: 23 carries, 147 yards, 3 TDs

Oscar Delp, West Forsyth: 9 catches, 172 yards, 2 TDs

Jay Helstone, West Forsyth: 8 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup

Kobe Haynes, West Forsyth: 11 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 3 QB hurries

Alex Wilson, West Forsyth: 2 for 2 FG, 3 for 4 PAT; became West’s all-time leader in field goals, passing Timmy Hartshorn (2012-13)

Kyle Durham, South Forsyth: 19 for 33, 346 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT; 12 carries, 58 yards

Gavin Morris, South Forsyth: 6 catches, 105 yards, 3 TDs; 6 tackles, 1 TFL

Mitch Thompson, South Forsyth: 4 catches, 102 yards 1 TD; 3 tackles, 2 pass breakups

Devin McGlockton, South Forsyth: 7 catches, 97 yards, 1 TD; 3 tackles

Julian Bolanos, South Forsyth: 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks

Colin Brown, Pinecrest: 3 TD catches, INT