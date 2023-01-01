Forsyth County News Top Sports Moments of 2022

The Forsyth County News sports staff is counting down the top moments from 2022.

No. 10: West boys basketball wins 1st region title, playoff game

Jake Mooney knocked down a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left in overtime, Grant Moore added a free throw on the ensuing possession to stretch the lead to three points, and West Forsyth's boys basketball team overcame an 11-point first-half deficit to beat Denmark 58-55 and capture the Region 6-7A championship last winter.

Mooney led the Wolverines with 27 points, including four 3s, and finished as the tournament MVP after going for 30 points in the semifinals against South Forsyth.

It marked the first-ever boys basketball region title for the West program.

In the Class 7A state playoffs, Mooney scored a game-high 29 points, Will Moore added 15 more, and the Wolverines topped Mill Creek in the opening round, 68-61.

That victory secured West's first-ever playoff win.

No. 9: Lambert volleyball reaches state finals for 1st time

In each of the past four years, Lambert volleyball ended its season with a loss in the Class 7A playoffs to the eventual state champion.

Three of those years (2018, 2019 and 2021) it happened with a quarterfinal exit against Walton. In 2020, the Longhorns reached the semifinals for just the second time (also 2016) but dropped a heartbreaker to Alpharetta in pursuit of their first-ever championship appearance.

In one fell swoop, Lambert banished both of those demons, as the Longhorns put together a stellar showing to stun juggernaut Walton 3-1 (20-25, 25-10, 25-20, 25-19) in an October Final Four matchup in Marietta.

Prior to clearing that hurdle, the Longhorns also made history this fall by snagging a fourth consecutive region championship.

No. 8: Forsyth swimmers claim 7 state championships

Forsyth County brought home seven championships from the GHSA state meet last February at Georgia Tech, with Lambert's girls team finishing third in the Class 6A-7A meet.

Lambert's Kara West emerged as the state's top sprinter, finishing first in the 50 free (23.17) and 100 free (50.99). West was one of three swimmers from the county to place in the top four in the 50 free, as Denmark's Natalie Gilson finished second with a 23.48 and South Forsyth's Katie Herman earned a fourth-place finish with a 24.04.

Gilson also impressed in the 100 free with a fifth-place time of 52.08.

Lambert's 200 medley relay team of West, Sara Maschmeier, Alley Zaleski and Ella Jones helped deliver the first championship of the event when they swam a 1:45.14.

Jones captured a state championship in the 200 free (1:49.20), then finished second in the 100 fly (55.33).

Lambert's Patrick Morris won two state championships for the Longhorns, winning in the 200 IM (1:50.81) then besting Peachtree Ridge's Tyler Schroeder by two-tenths of a second in the 100 back (49.71).

West's Owen Holland produced a first-place time in the 50 free (21.16) and a second-place showing in the 100 fly (48.66), plus a couple of strong relay times.

No. 7: Lambert competition cheer returns to summit

Alexa Wagner won three state championships as a competition cheerleader during her time as a student at Lambert. This fall, in her first season as head coach, the 2016 LHS graduate helped end the Longhorns' longest title drought in the sport since winning their first title during Wagner's freshman season.

The Longhorns had finished first as recently as 2019, but by Lambert's standards, though, it had been a long time.

Having evenly split the past six 7A crowns with South Forsyth, which entered 2022 looking for a three-peat, Lambert managed to return to the summit, edging out North Paulding, Richmond Hill and Hillgrove.

South Forsyth and Denmark also joined the Longhorns in the final six, which are called to the floor prior to the announcement of the champions. But it was Lambert that topped the standings once again.

North Forsyth competition cheer also made history, producing the program's best-ever finish, as the Raiders placed runner-up in Class 6A.

Meanwhile, Forsyth Central came in ninth in the co-ed meet.

No. 6: Quartet of Forsyth wrestlers win individual state titles

Lambert's Thomas Dossett needed just five seconds to break out of Anthony Yancey's grasp during the third overtime period of the Class 7A 285-pound state championship match last February in Macon.

Dossett finished as one of four state champions from Forsyth County during the traditional state meet, joining West Forsyth's Reed Walker (113 pounds) and Noah Danforth (126), and North Forsyth's Dylan Lyerly (195 pounds).

North's Tristan Graham (182) and Denmark's Mariana Perez (122) each finished as a state runner-up.

West finished third as a team, collecting 84 1/2 points, while North followed in fourth with 83 points and Lambert secured a ninth-place finish with 57 1/2 points.



In the 7A state duals competition in January, the Raiders came in runner-up. The Wolverines wound up third, with the Longhorns also landing a top-eight finish.

No. 5: SFHS graduate Sims drafted by Diamondbacks

Landon Sims, a South Forsyth Class of 2019 graduate, was selected No. 34 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in July's MLB draft.

According to baseball-reference.com, Sims — a key member of Mississippi State's 2021 national championship team — became at least the 10th graduate of a Forsyth County high school to be selected in an MLB draft and the highest pick ever from South Forsyth.

The No. 44 prospect on MLB.com, Sims lasted through the first round and the compensatory picks before being snatched up by Arizona in the competitive balance round A portion of the draft. Sims might have gone even higher had he not needed Tommy John surgery due to an elbow injury suffered during the collegiate season.



Sims will join Lambert graduate Seth Beer in the Diamondbacks organization. Beer, who was taken 28th overall in 2018, is the only Forsyth County player drafted higher than Sims.

Another former War Eagles pitcher, Chris Rowley had his jersey retired by the South Forsyth program last spring.

Rowley, who graduated from South in 2009, played three seasons at the United States Military Academy at West Point before signing a free-agent deal with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013.

In 2017, Rowley received the call that secured his place in baseball history, becoming the first West Point baseball player to reach the major leagues. Rowley tossed 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball in his debut as the Blue Jays beat the Pittsburgh Pirates.

No. 4: East's Arrambide wins track, XC championships

East Forsyth's Alex Arrambide captured the school's first overall state title in the spring, winning the 3200-meter race at the Class 3A track championship in the school's first year of existence. Arrambide then became the first cross country state champion for the Broncos as a senior this fall with a victory in the 4A championship.

Both wins for the Georgia Tech signee took place in Carrollton.

In all, the county produced four champions in track and field. South Forsyth had two in Riley Jones (pole vault) and Chris Nelson (200m). Denmark senior Ethan Ashley won a pair of individual titles — first in the 1600m, then in the 3200m.

Three local school sent their boys and girls teams to the 7A state cross country meet, and each one placed a group on the podium in addition to producing at least one top-10 individual finish.

South Forsyth's girls team and Lambert's boys squad placed third in their respective races, with the West Forsyth boys finishing just three points behind the Longhorns in fourth position.

Carmel Yonas, once again, paced the FoCo girls, as the War Eagles senior capped her XC career with a third-place showing in 19 minutes, 24.26 seconds.

Lambert produced a pair of top-10 finishes on the girls side. Bella Cammarota came in fourth, less than four seconds behind Yonas, and Isabelle Gaharan wound up 10th.

West Forsyth's Diego Fernandes (16:49.98) managed the top individual finish among the local boys, as the junior earned fifth.



North Forsyth's boys cross country reached the state meet for the first time since 1999 and finished 16th overall in 6A.

No. 3: Lambert boys lacrosse captures 6th title, 2nd straight

Facing Walton in the Class 6A-7A state championship at Denmark High School, the Lambert boys lacrosse team found itself down four goals early and trailed by two heading into the fourth quarter.

Needing a special fourth quarter to repeat as champs, the Longhorns got one.

Just 2-for-23 on shot attempts in the first three quarters, Lambert scored five times in the final 12 minutes and stunned Walton with a 7-4 victory to give the Longhorns back-to-back state championships and the program's sixth.

The Longhorns scored the final seven goals of the game after trailing the Raiders 4-0 early in the second quarter.

No. 2: West girls soccer repeats; Pinecrest wins 1st championship

West Forsyth girls soccer captured its second straight state championship with a 3-2 win against Mill Creek in a game where momentum seemed to shift with each possession late in the match.

In fact, West trailed for much of the second half and didn't produce the equalizer until the final minutes of regulation.

West carried that momentum into the first half of extra time, where Alexia Force lifted a beautiful shot over the outstretched arm of Mill Creek goalie Mairin Halama and toward the back post to give the Wolverines an early extra-time lead before the Hawks tied it up again.

Then, with the match on the fast track toward penalty kicks, West caught a break when the Hawks fouled just outside the penalty box and set up Michelle Moskau with a chip-shot free kick. Moskau drilled the shot through the Mill Creek wall and past a diving Halama to set off the celebration.

Earlier that same week, Pinecrest Academy senior Ivey Crain scored the game-winning goal with 10:38 before halftime, as the Paladins shut out Holy Innocents' to win the Class 1A Private state championship 1-0 and capture the program's first title.

The Paladins managed to shut out a Holy Innocents' offense that averaged more than five goals in its first four playoff games. Pinecrest also shut out the Golden Bears Feb. 17, 1-0.



The win came almost a full year after the Paladins fell to Holy Innocents' in the 2021 championship match, 2-1, in extra time.



Crain went on to produce an impressive freshman season at William and Mary in the fall, earning Colonial Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year.

No. 1: Lambert girls golf wins 2nd straight national crown

Lambert's girls golf team won by 12 strokes to claim back-to-back titles at the 2022 NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational on June 29 at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

Sara Im was the Longhorns' top performer, finishing tied for sixth overall as an individual.

It capped a stellar junior year for Im, who also won the U.S. Women's Four-Ball Championship in April and competed at the U.S. Women's Open in early June.

She earned low medalist at the Class 7A state tournament after firing a 6-under 138 through 36 holes as Lambert won the title by 29 strokes over second-place Walton.

The win marked the Longhorns' eighth championship in program history — all since 2013.

In all, Lambert produced the top two finishers and four of the top five.