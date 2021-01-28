Forsyth County pair named preseason All-Peach Belt Conference

A couple of Forsyth County graduates garnered preseason recognition Wednesday as the Peach Belt Conference released its coaches' preseason poll.

Andres Perez, who graduated from Pinecrest Academy in 2016, was named to the All-PBC preseason baseball team, while Emily Harris, a 2016 South Forsyth graduate, earned a spot on the All-PBC preseason softball team.

Perez, a redshirt junior at North Georgia, hit .353 (12 for 34) with six home runs and 17 RBIs in 2020 despite playing only nine games. His .971 slugging percentage led the Peach Belt.

Perez collected PBC Player of the Week honors last season after going 6 for 12 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in a three-game sweep of Claflin.

Perez, a catcher, owns a career .297 batting average (126 for 424) with 36 home runs and 120 RBIs in three seasons with the Nighthawks.

Harris, a junior at Young Harris, batted .437 (38 of 87) and scored 37 runs through 22 games in 2020, leading the conference in hits and runs scored. Harris also had a 17-game hitting streak and converted all six of her stolen base attempts.

Harris was named PBC Freshman of the Year in 2018 after leading the conference with 77 hits in 56 games.

Harris, a shortstop, is a career .386 hitter (197 for 511) with 118 runs scored and a .420 on-base percentage through three seasons with the Mountain Lions.