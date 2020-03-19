Forsyth County players finding ways to train despite quarantine

But while the entire season has been a bizarre one, and there are plenty of emotions among the county’s baseball players, they are still trying to find ways to stay ready in case the situation improves. With no coaches allowed to actually conduct practices, though, it’s been challenging.



“It's definitely extremely odd,” Lambert junior Braden Bamburowski said. “It’s one of those things that you hear about from past history, about diseases going around and everything, but this is the first time this has ever happened to us majorly. When we first came into the season, we were just expecting rainouts — we were never expecting something like this to happen.”

Denmark senior Trevor Bryk takes a cut last year during the Danes’ Class 4A state championship series against Northside-Columbus. “It all started swirling around that they’d canceled everything,” Bryk said. “The whole season is out the window right now. We worked this long for nothing.” File Photo Staying conditioned can be as simple as athletes going for runs and doing other workouts on their own. Still, all the closures around them have narrowed some of their preferred options, making things more difficult.

“At the beginning of the week we were still able to go to the gyms, but now most of the gyms are closed,” Bamburowski said. “Me, personally, I've done a lot of running and stuff, so I haven't done too much weight lifting.”

West Forsyth senior Luke Cartenuto has done a lot of the same, running and doing core exercises every day. There’s only so much players can do by themselves, though, and while athletes can’t be on the campuses of their respective schools, they’ve found other places to get work in. When teams get together, they keep the numbers low.

“Team-wise, we've been going to the county community parks like Sharon Springs and doing our own (self-run) practices without coaches and stuff just to stay in shape and keep the chemistry going,” Cartenuto said. “I'm also hitting every day at Midway (Park) and long tossing, throwing bullpens. We actually did get a couple of guys – eight to 10 guys on the West Forsyth team – we went out and did live ABs where pitchers throw to batters, just so we're staying fresh for the season.”