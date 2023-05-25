Forsyth County resident Tanner Wakefield concludes baseball career at Francis Marion

Forsyth County native and King’s Ridge Christian School product Tanner Wakefield saw his collegiate baseball career come to a close on May 7 in the championship game of the Conference Carolinas Tournament in Gastonia, North Carolina.
Wakefield and the sixth-seeded Francis Marion Patriots made a Cinderella run to the title game before falling 13-3 to nationally ranked University of Mount Olive.
Francis Marion — located in Florence, South Carolina — is a member of the NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas.
Wakefield, a five-year letterwinner and three-year starter, batted .321 this past season with 37 runs scored, five doubles, four homers and 44 runs batted in. His RBI total was second best on the 29-25 Patriot squad. He led FMU with nine stolen bases (in 13 attempts), registered a .416 on-base percentage and put together a streak where he safely reached base in 33 consecutive contests.
A versatile player who started games at both second base and in left field, Wakefield was named to the 2023 Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference Team.
He earned a bachelor of Business Administration degree in management in May 2021 and has been working on a master’s of Business Administration degree. He was able to play a fifth season of college baseball after taking advantage of an extra year granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic (which shortened the 2020 season).
Wakefield finished his career with a .346 batting average, 140 runs scored, 39 doubles, six home runs and 125 RBIs in 186 games. He also posted a .432 on-base percentage and stole 24 bases.
Statistically, his best season came in 2022, as part of one of D-II’s leading offenses. Wakefield earned second-team ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region honors and second-team All-Conference recognition after batting .398 with 17 doubles, a homer and 38 RBIs.
He ranked 58th nationally in hitting and 46th in hits per game. During the 2022 campaign, he recorded a 20-game hitting streak, 25 multi-hit contests and 12 multi-RBI games.
During his time at Francis Marion, Wakefield was named to the yearly Conference Presidential Honor Roll on two occasions and to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll after seven semesters.
At King’s Ridge in Alpharetta, he was a three-year starter and a member of the 2014 and 2015 state championship squads.