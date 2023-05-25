By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County resident Tanner Wakefield concludes baseball career at Francis Marion
Francis Marion's Tanner Wakefield follows through on a swing. (Submitted photo)

Forsyth County native and King’s Ridge Christian School product Tanner Wakefield saw his collegiate baseball career come to a close on May 7 in the championship game of the Conference Carolinas Tournament in Gastonia, North Carolina.

Wakefield and the sixth-seeded Francis Marion Patriots made a Cinderella run to the title game before falling 13-3 to nationally ranked University of Mount Olive.

Francis Marion — located in Florence, South Carolina — is a member of the NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas.

Wakefield, a five-year letterwinner and three-year starter, batted .321 this past season with 37 runs scored, five doubles, four homers and 44 runs batted in. His RBI total was second best on the 29-25 Patriot squad. He led FMU with nine stolen bases (in 13 attempts), registered a .416 on-base percentage and put together a streak where he safely reached base in 33 consecutive contests.

Francis Marion's Tanner Wakefield, right, catches a line drive. (Submitted photo)

A versatile player who started games at both second base and in left field, Wakefield was named to the 2023 Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference Team.

He earned a bachelor of Business Administration degree in management in May 2021 and has been working on a master’s of Business Administration degree. He was able to play a fifth season of college baseball after taking advantage of an extra year granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic (which shortened the 2020 season).

Wakefield finished his career with a .346 batting average, 140 runs scored, 39 doubles, six home runs and 125 RBIs in 186 games. He also posted a .432 on-base percentage and stole 24 bases.

Statistically, his best season came in 2022, as part of one of D-II’s leading offenses. Wakefield earned second-team ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region honors and second-team All-Conference recognition after batting .398 with 17 doubles, a homer and 38 RBIs.

He ranked 58th nationally in hitting and 46th in hits per game. During the 2022 campaign, he recorded a 20-game hitting streak, 25 multi-hit contests and 12 multi-RBI games.

During his time at Francis Marion, Wakefield was named to the yearly Conference Presidential Honor Roll on two occasions and to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll after seven semesters.

At King’s Ridge in Alpharetta, he was a three-year starter and a member of the 2014 and 2015 state championship squads.