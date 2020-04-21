Forsyth County student signs to play inline hockey

Camen Gilbert signed his National Letter of Intent recently to play inline hockey at Bethel University, joining a pair of Forsyth County residents at the school.
Gilbert, who attends Forsyth Academy, grew up playing ice hockey but switched to inline hockey after moving to Forsyth County.
“I used to play ice hockey goalie in Fort Bragg, but then we moved down to Georgia and there wasn’t as much ice hockey, and it just got way too expensive,” Gilbert said. “Inline hockey came up and I just started playing. It just kind of stuck.”
Gilbert, a forward, will play with a couple of Lambert alums in Sean Matthews and Brendan Matthews.
Inline hockey is largely the same as traditional hockey, the main difference being the amount of players.
In ice hockey, there are five players and a goalie on the ice. However, in inline hockey, there are only four players — and there’s no icing.
“We are pleased to sign Camen and we look forward to working with him,” Bethel head coach Ryne Potts said in a release. “He has the tools to be a really good player at the collegiate level. He will also do well in the classroom and are happy he has decided to continue his career as a student-athlete with us here at Bethel.”